You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Valparaiso to resume downtown parking enforcement, ending curbside pickup spots
alert urgent

Valparaiso to resume downtown parking enforcement, ending curbside pickup spots

{{featured_button_text}}
downtown Valparaiso

The Lift Up Valpo Parade heads down Lincolnway on July 4 in downtown Valparaiso. The city will resume downtown parking enforcement next month.

 John Luke, The Times

The city of Valparaiso will resume downtown parking enforcement next month, which will put an end to many of the curbside pickup spots downtown restaurants carved out for themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many downtown Valpo restaurants such as Radius commandeered the parking spaces in front of their storefronts so they could drop off curbside pickup orders when they had to close dining in because of the state's stay-at-home order and later to cater to people who didn't feel comfortable dining in, such as those in high-risk demographics like the elderly and the immunocompromised.

"The city of Valparaiso and police department have decided that daily, downtown parking enforcement will return on August 3, 2020," Valparaiso said in a press release. "Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, this enforcement has been set aside to aid in access to our beautiful downtown, providing various parking options for entry into restaurants and businesses. As activities have started a return to normalcy, parking needs have increased and are initiating calls for enforcement to be resumed."

Enforcement may however again be suspended if the state imposes any new restrictions to get more control over the spread of coronavirus that has infected more than 3.9 million Americans and killed more than 143,000. Porter County has had 39 deaths and 948 positive cases thus far, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

"If any changes are presented by Gov. Holcomb, or his executive order, alternate considerations may be taken," Valparaiso said in a press release. "The city of Valparaiso and police department thank you for your cooperation and continued partnership as we work together to improve our community."

Gallery: The Pave at Wolf Lake has some coronavirus PSAs

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Lake County Sheriff's Department bike unit ride time-lapse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts