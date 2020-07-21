Valparaiso to resume downtown parking enforcement, ending curbside pickup spots

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Valparaiso will resume downtown parking enforcement next month, which will put an end to many of the curbside pickup spots downtown restaurants carved out for themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many downtown Valpo restaurants such as Radius commandeered the parking spaces in front of their storefronts so they could drop off curbside pickup orders when they had to close dining in because of the state's stay-at-home order and later to cater to people who didn't feel comfortable dining in, such as those in high-risk demographics like the elderly and the immunocompromised.

"The city of Valparaiso and police department have decided that daily, downtown parking enforcement will return on August 3, 2020," Valparaiso said in a press release. "Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, this enforcement has been set aside to aid in access to our beautiful downtown, providing various parking options for entry into restaurants and businesses. As activities have started a return to normalcy, parking needs have increased and are initiating calls for enforcement to be resumed."