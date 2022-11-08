Valparaiso University offers financial support to Ivy Tech students

Valparaiso University is offering substantial financial support to Ivy Tech students who plan to attend the university after finishing their two-year associate degree at the community college.

Valparaiso University President José D. Padilla said the private Lutheran college is committed to providing opportunities for higher education for more scholars from across the Calumet Region.

“Along with my brothers, Chancellors (Aco) Sikoski and (Louie) Gonzalez, we have a responsibility to level the playing field for the hard-working people in Northwest Indiana who have accomplished so much at Ivy Tech, but may not have the means to complete a bachelor’s degree,” Padilla said.

“The Chancellors’ Scholars are among the greatest investments Valparaiso University can make for the future of our region. We look forward to seeing these ‘Ivy Beacons’ continue their success on our campus.”

The 20 recipients of the 2022 Chancellor’s Scholarship from Ivy Tech’s Lake County and Valparaiso campuses are guaranteed admission into Valparaiso University after they graduate from Ivy Tech. They will also get Valparaiso University’s new Ivy Beacon Scholarship award, which will cover tuition and fees in conjunction with merit scholarships and gift aid through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Valparaiso University and Ivy Tech plan to formalize that arrangement for future scholarship recipients.

“This generous gift is now elevating our relationship with Valparaiso University to a new and exciting level and recognizes our students’ commitment to their academic achievements,” said Gonzalez, chancellor of Ivy Tech Lake County’s sites. “We are deeply grateful to President Padilla for honoring them in this unique and generous way.”

It’s become more common for students to pursue a community college degree and then transfer their credits to a four-year institution as a way to manage student-loan debt and the overall expense of higher education.

Valparaiso University aspires to help students from all backgrounds attain their academic goals, including by offering financial support to transfer students, Padilla said. Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society has recognized Valparaiso University as a transfer-friendly institution.

The university just off U.S. 30 in Valparaiso seeks to work with partners like Ivy Tech to offer a top-tier education to students of any provenance.

“Thanks to President Padilla, our students can continue their world-class education with confidence as future graduates of Valparaiso University,” said Sikoski, chancellor of Ivy Tech Valparaiso, Michigan City and La Porte sites. “This offer confirms the intentionality of the partnership.”

For more information, visit valpo.edu/admission-aid/transfer/.