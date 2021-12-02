Valparaiso University's tree ceremony lights up traditions

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso President José Padilla launched a new tradition this year, telling students to pay attention to the Homeless Jesus statue near the university Christmas tree.

“Remember, He was born to save us, and He needs our acknowledgement,” Padilla said.

The bronze statue depicts a homeless person lying on a park bench.

“I hope every time you pass him, whatever your faith tradition, whether you believe in God or not, you’ll stop by and acknowledge homeless Jesus as the servant leaders you are, that you recognize and respect those who are less fortunate,” he said.

“Think of all the homeless Jesuses who can’t be here tonight with us,” Padilla said during the 11th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony Tuesday.

“As Beacons, we light the way for others,” he said.

“There are those in the world who are cold, who are hungry, who are wandering,” Padilla said. Remember they can’t have the fun VU students, faculty, staff and community members had Tuesday night, he said.