Valparaiso University's tree ceremony lights up traditions

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso President José Padilla launched a new tradition this year, telling students to pay attention to the Homeless Jesus statue near the university Christmas tree.
“Remember, He was born to save us, and He needs our acknowledgement,” Padilla said.
The bronze statue depicts a homeless person lying on a park bench.
“I hope every time you pass him, whatever your faith tradition, whether you believe in God or not, you’ll stop by and acknowledge homeless Jesus as the servant leaders you are, that you recognize and respect those who are less fortunate,” he said.
“Think of all the homeless Jesuses who can’t be here tonight with us,” Padilla said during the 11th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony Tuesday.
“As Beacons, we light the way for others,” he said.
“There are those in the world who are cold, who are hungry, who are wandering,” Padilla said. Remember they can’t have the fun VU students, faculty, staff and community members had Tuesday night, he said.
Several fun activities were offered, including visits with Santa, cookie decorating, caricatures, a photo booth, Christmas carols, fireworks and the annual Julefest concert performed by VU’s Luce Concert Band and the Valparaiso Community/University Concert Band.
Kappa Kappa Gamma member Karter Ensley, of Fort Wayne, enjoyed helping young children decorate cookies.
“It just reminds me of being a big sister. I really enjoy things like that,” Ensley said.
Valparaiso student Soren Burkholder, of San Antonio, Texas, wore a Rudolph costume as he sat on Santa’s lap, working out logistics for deliveries on Dec. 24.
The costume is comfortable, he said. Burkholder wears the costume to basketball games near Christmas. “Everyone really loves it,” he said.
Maya Losnedahl and Carol O’Brien, both of whom work in the alumni engagement office, were selling Christmas ornaments, Valpopoly games, scarves, neckties and stuffed dogs patterned after Padilla’s dog, Coach. “This tree is off limits,” Padilla told his dog just before the university Christmas tree lights were turned on.
“We had a lot of people buy ties to give them as gifts,” O’Brien said.
“People are buying specifically our ornament,” Losnedahl said. This year’s ornament depicts the kissing bridge, which brings back memories for alumni who put the bridge to good use for that purpose.
Last year’s ornament, showing the Harre Union, is also popular because the pandemic limited access to campus for alumni.
Caricature artist Nathan Biancardi, a 2018 fine arts graduate, had a long line of people requesting portraits.
“I’ve been doing caricatures since I was 17, so it’s been nine years,” he said.
In just a few minutes, he drew university employee Nicole Moy and her sons Steven and Nathan.
The annual tree lighting ceremony and related activities are a hit with her boys. “They love coming here and seeing all the decorations and everything,” Moy said.