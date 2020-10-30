Valparaiso WWII vet recalls time in Navy repairing ships

VALPARAISO — When Shipfitter 3rd Class Curt Drummond found out he was heading overseas, his final stop was destination unknown.
Drummond, 94, is one of the few World War II veterans left in Indiana. This year, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimated there would be 5,354 WWII veterans in the Hoosier State. In 2015, there were 16,833.
The longtime Valparaiso resident was drafted in World War II at 18 while working at a shipyard in Mobile, Alabama. His late brothers also served in the war.
"I knew I was going, so I gave up the job and went home, stayed a month. ... I was born and raised on a farm. We had a 200-acre farm, and we did it all by hand. We didn't have tractors; that was way back during the Depression," said Drummond, who was born near Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
"Wasn't long (before) I went to the Navy. Went to Camp Peary (in) Williamsburg, Virginia, for my boot camp, stayed there 13 weeks."
After boot camp, Drummond had a seven-day leave and then returned to Mobile, where the USS Basilan, his mother ship, was waiting. He first boarded the ship on Oct. 17, 1944, records show.
The crew then set sail and headed for Balboa, Panama, where the ship needed repairs. After, the ship made stops in Virginia and New York before setting sail once more.
"Then we left for overseas, destination unknown," Drummond said. "For 27 days, we were in the convoy going to (a) little island southeast of the Philippines, little island of Ulithi,” Drummond said, adding there was “nothing there but palm trees and coconuts.”
Drummond said he and his crew mates eventually left the atoll and went farther into the Caroline Islands to join a fleet of anchored ships.
While anchored in the South Pacific, Drummond worked on various ships, including aircraft carriers. The USS Basilan would stay in the South Pacific for the duration of World War II, where Drummond would later celebrate victory over Japan Day, or V-J Day.
Drummond said he has two V-J Day cards, each claiming he was on a different ship when the war ended.
"It states I was on both of them at the same time, how can that be? I was the only one out of the gang who got two like that," Drummond said, adding the other card said he was aboard the USS Prometheus.
Though the war was over, the crew had to finish repairing ships before heading back to the United States, Drummond recalled.
Once completed, the boarded the Basilan and headed to the United States, making a couple of stops along the way, including one in Shanghai, China, and eventually arrived in Seattle in January 1946.
Returning home
Drummond made his way home in 1946 after a trip to Memphis, Tennessee, a stop in Mississippi and hitching a ride with strangers back to his parents' farm in Tuscaloosa.
“My mom and dad didn’t know I was coming home,” he recalled.
Shortly after, Drummond got married to his wife, Dorothy, and was working at a local gas station. At the time, he made $40 a week, with one child and another on the way.
"I told the wife, 'This is no good.' We only can afford one hamburger a month now. I want at least two," Drummond said.
In 1951, he packed his bags and set out for Indiana — an 800-mile trek — to secure a job at U.S. Steel.
Though his cousin worked at the steel mill, Drummond said he wanted to get the job on his own. He worked at the mill for 33 years, starting as a millwright helper and retiring as a supervisor.
Now, he’s been retired almost as long as he worked at the mill. In retirement, Drummond played golf and traveled with Dorothy.
Drummond is a 50-year member of the Hebron Masonic Lodge; a near-50-year member of the Orak Shriners in Michigan City; and a member of the American Legion Post No. 94 in Valparaiso.
