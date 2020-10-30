Valparaiso WWII vet recalls time in Navy repairing ships

"Then we left for overseas, destination unknown," Drummond said. "For 27 days, we were in the convoy going to (a) little island southeast of the Philippines, little island of Ulithi,” Drummond said, adding there was “nothing there but palm trees and coconuts.”

Drummond said he and his crew mates eventually left the atoll and went farther into the Caroline Islands to join a fleet of anchored ships.

While anchored in the South Pacific, Drummond worked on various ships, including aircraft carriers. The USS Basilan would stay in the South Pacific for the duration of World War II, where Drummond would later celebrate victory over Japan Day, or V-J Day.

Drummond said he has two V-J Day cards, each claiming he was on a different ship when the war ended.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It states I was on both of them at the same time, how can that be? I was the only one out of the gang who got two like that," Drummond said, adding the other card said he was aboard the USS Prometheus.

Though the war was over, the crew had to finish repairing ships before heading back to the United States, Drummond recalled.