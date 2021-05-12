Valparaiso's new art gallery opens to public Thursday

Visitors will find some familiar names, including Frank Dudley, Hazel Hannell and Avery Weaver.

“This collection has existed, really in parts, going back to 1912,” Pazour said. “It’s no longer taking the back seat.”

Among the artists was Bruce Bornholt, a Valparaiso bookstore owner and inventor of fasteners known as “Ka-Diddies” that hold paintings in picture frames. Bornholt’s painting shows storefronts along Lincolnway, between Washington and Franklin, in 1962. His painting is nailed to the frame; the fasteners weren’t invented until 1963.

Vin Hannel, Hazel Hannel’s husband, painted a portrait of the courthouse in 1935. Pazour is intrigued by the artwork. It depicts the courthouse as it appeared prior to the Dec. 27, 1934, fire that destroyed the bell tower and significantly damaged the rest of the building.

There are cars parked around the courthouse, but there’s a team of horses pulling a wagon that seems to be headed away from the building, out of the frame, as the driver waves to men on the street. The painting also shows a water tower atop Lowenstines Department Store, and that didn’t last long.

It could be that the painting is a tribute to the former courthouse, but it also might have been done in anticipation of the county’s 1936 centennial.