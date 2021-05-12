 Skip to main content
Valparaiso's new art gallery opens to public Thursday
urgent

VALPARAISO — The new art gallery downtown opens to the public Thursday. Porter County Museum members are getting a sneak peek until then.

Kevin Pazour, executive director of the Porter County Museum, said the new Montague Urschel Gallery — affectionately referred to as the MUG by museum staff — is an exciting opportunity for the curatorial staff.

“This is really a new public space to Porter County and basically downtown Valparaiso,” Pazour said. That it is opening during a pandemic is even more significant.

Masks are required, and no more than 10 visitors will be allowed inside at a time until COVID-19 conditions improve.

It will be open to the public 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, beginning Thursday. Admission is free, although donations are accepted. Museum members will be able to visit 10-11:30 a.m. as well.

The gallery gives the opportunity for the museum to display a number of pieces from its permanent collection, all organized by three themes — memory and imagination, commemoration and documentation, and passion and preservation.

The passion for preserving the Indiana Dunes is reflected, as is the desire to show life and structures from the county’s history. Visitors also will see landmarks and other scenes as artists remember or imagine them.

Visitors will find some familiar names, including Frank Dudley, Hazel Hannell and Avery Weaver.

“This collection has existed, really in parts, going back to 1912,” Pazour said. “It’s no longer taking the back seat.”

Among the artists was Bruce Bornholt, a Valparaiso bookstore owner and inventor of fasteners known as “Ka-Diddies” that hold paintings in picture frames. Bornholt’s painting shows storefronts along Lincolnway, between Washington and Franklin, in 1962. His painting is nailed to the frame; the fasteners weren’t invented until 1963.

Vin Hannel, Hazel Hannel’s husband, painted a portrait of the courthouse in 1935. Pazour is intrigued by the artwork. It depicts the courthouse as it appeared prior to the Dec. 27, 1934, fire that destroyed the bell tower and significantly damaged the rest of the building.

There are cars parked around the courthouse, but there’s a team of horses pulling a wagon that seems to be headed away from the building, out of the frame, as the driver waves to men on the street. The painting also shows a water tower atop Lowenstines Department Store, and that didn’t last long.

It could be that the painting is a tribute to the former courthouse, but it also might have been done in anticipation of the county’s 1936 centennial.

The artworks currently on display aren’t the only ones in the museum’s collection. The collection is likely to grow as the museum continues to preserve bits of local history.

