ValPAWraiso dog park a hit with canines, owners

Elle Nelson, of Valparaiso, brought one of her three dogs, a Havanese named Molly, and called the park a blessing.

“I bring the dogs so they can socialize,” she said. “I mention the word ‘park’ and they get excited.”

Sandy Petruszynski, of Valparaiso, and Colt, an adopted terrier mix, were also enjoying the park.

“It’s really nice,” she said. “Colt loves coming here and playing with his sister Remy. There’s a lot of nice people here.”

Brian and Marissa Gentry, of Valparaiso, brought Ash, a silver Labrador.

Brian Gentry said the park is “just a great place to come with a lot of dogs and socialize. Ash gets his exercise and it wears him out, so when we get home, he goes to sleep.”

The park has been taking memberships, Siebert said, and all dogs must have three shots. The park department was hoping for 300 memberships, but that has more than doubled with 800-plus members.

Valparaiso Police K9 Officer Ryan Sobierajski came with Vega, a German-Belgian Shepherd mix.

“This is a great facility,” Sibierajski said, “with lots of good space for bigger dogs.”