Valpo business owners offer to plead guilty to tax courts

The owners of a Valparaiso health care business admit they owe hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal income taxes.

Robert T. Wilson, 58, and his wife, Shelly A. Wilson, 56, of Valparaiso appeared Wednesday morning before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John E. Martin for a change of plea hearing.

They previously had pleaded not guilty to tax evasion, conspiracy charges and failure to file tax returns over an eight-year-period.

They were set to be tried next month and — if convicted — were facing possible imprisonment.

They signed plea agreements early this week with the U.S. Attorney’s office offering to give up their right to require the government to prove their case against them at trial.

Robert and Shelly Wilson told the magistrate Wednesday they would plead guilty to the lesser charges of failing to file tax returns for the tax years of 2014 through 2016.

Federal prosecutors are agreeing to drop the more serious charges of conspiracy and evasion against the Wilsons and recommend the couple receive a sentence of no more than three years probation.