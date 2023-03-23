VALPARAISO — City Administrator Mike Jessen will soon lead the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana.

Jessen will leave his current position to become president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club on May 1, the city announced Thursday. Jessen has served as city administrator since 2020.

Jessen is also a member of the Porter County Council, from which he said he'll resign to focus on leading the Boys & Girls Clubs. Jessen, a Republican, was first elected to the Porter County Council in 2014.

“I’m going to have a phenomenal amount to learn," Jessen told The Times. "This is the absolute picture-perfect, dream career for me. It couldn’t be any more perfect."

In a news release, the Boys & Girls Clubs Board of Directors said it selected Jessen after a nationwide search "because of his track record with community engagement and his leadership skills."

“Mike was chosen because he brings with him years of leadership experience and a commitment to make communities stronger," said Matt Glaros, chairman of the Boys & Girls Clubs board. "We look forward to what he can do for the youth of Northwest Indiana and our clubs."

Mayor Matt Murphy praised Jessen for his service to the city.

“Mike’s leadership has added tremendous value to the city of Valparaiso, from navigating through the pandemic to managing our most impactful projects to advancing community engagement. While he will surely be missed at city hall, we wish him well in this new role, where he is perfectly suited to lead,” Murphy said in the city news release.

Jessen formerly served on the Union Township School Board and worked as executive vice president of the Valparaiso Division of Aldi Foods, overseeing the Northern Indiana, Chicago and Southwest Michigan markets.

With four adult children and four grandchildren, Jessen said his "passion of all passions is centered around doing everything I can to help the kids."

Beginning May 1, Bill Oeding will return to his former job as city administrator, a role he held for 11 years under former Mayor Jon Costas.

Oeding has a long history with the community, serving as assistant director of the Valparaiso Parks Department, leading Porter County Tourism, the Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce and the Valparaiso Public Works Department.

Since 2020, Oeding has worked with the Abonmarche Engineering firm and is board president for Home Team Valpo, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting Valparaiso homeowners in repairing and maintaining their homes.

Oeding could be reunited with his former boss, as Costas is currently running for mayor of Valparaiso. Costas, who was Valparaiso's chief executive for 16 years, threw his hat in the ring shortly after Mayor Matt Murphy announced that he would not be seeking another term.

Larry Moore has been filling-in as interim CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana since December. Former Boys & Girls Club CEO Ryan Smiley resigned after being arrested Oct. 13 on four misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated and one count of reckless driving.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana operates 10 facilities throughout the Region.

