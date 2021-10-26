Valpo Council can't oust school board members

“The most important thing the City Council does is appoint school board members, and they’re appointed for a term,” Mayor Matt Murphy said. That term can’t be ended early. “The city of Valparaiso does not run the schools,” he said.

“I personally share a lot of frustration right now. I have four kids in school,” Murphy said. “I do not want to mask my kids when they go to school.”

“I just want everybody to understand the frustration piece,” he said. “It’s impacting my family as well.”

Responding to complaints about the school board shifting meetings back to the administration building, which has a meeting space too small to hold everyone who wants to attend, Murphy noted he’s concerned about public safety in the city.

“I saw unsafe conditions in school gymnasiums" for meetings, with upset people moving around, and too many doors to allow protection for participants as tempers flare.

“We hear you, and we have heard the issue before,” Douglas said. “I don’t know anybody in government who is not frustrated in where we sit with the pandemic.”

Most of the council members didn’t wear a mask at Monday night’s meeting, but there was six feet of separation between them, Douglas noted.