Valpo Council can't oust school board members

VALPARAISO — The City Council appoints four of the five Valparaiso School Board members, but it has no way to recall them before their term is over, officials said Monday.
That was in response to questions at Monday's Valparaiso City Council meeting from several people who oppose the mandate that Valparaiso students wear masks in school. Several residents spoke at the meeting, some asking the City Council about the process for removing school board members from office.
“There has to be some accountability for the school board members, and it starts here,” said Jennifer Bernard, Porter County Parents for Freedom supporter.
“There is not a process to remove a school board member,” City Attorney Patrick Lyp said. “When you appoint them, there’s a little trust.”
Each year, the council makes an appointment to the school board, the only one in Porter County whose members aren’t elected by voters. Council members question potential candidates in an attempt to discern their thought process as they make decisions affecting students, parents, faculty, staff and the community.
The public is encouraged to submit questions for the council to consider asking the candidates, council President George Douglas, R-At-Large, said.
If an incumbent applies for reappointment to the school board, there’s a body of work that can be considered, too, Lyp said.
“The most important thing the City Council does is appoint school board members, and they’re appointed for a term,” Mayor Matt Murphy said. That term can’t be ended early. “The city of Valparaiso does not run the schools,” he said.
“I personally share a lot of frustration right now. I have four kids in school,” Murphy said. “I do not want to mask my kids when they go to school.”
“I just want everybody to understand the frustration piece,” he said. “It’s impacting my family as well.”
Responding to complaints about the school board shifting meetings back to the administration building, which has a meeting space too small to hold everyone who wants to attend, Murphy noted he’s concerned about public safety in the city.
“I saw unsafe conditions in school gymnasiums" for meetings, with upset people moving around, and too many doors to allow protection for participants as tempers flare.
“We hear you, and we have heard the issue before,” Douglas said. “I don’t know anybody in government who is not frustrated in where we sit with the pandemic.”
Most of the council members didn’t wear a mask at Monday night’s meeting, but there was six feet of separation between them, Douglas noted.
“I know the No. 1 objective is keeping kids in schools,” he said. “I know everybody is trying to do the very best they can.”
Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2nd, thanked the meeting attendees who spoke on the mask mandate issue. “I appreciate the vigorous civic engagement,” he said. “There was a time early on where the counter side of the issue of masks felt as though they weren’t being heard.”