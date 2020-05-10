Valpo Council interviews six school board candidates

Knauff said he’s passionate about adding preschool education programs while realizing the state funding isn’t available, and he favors continuing to improve programs for special needs children.

Conroy said she’s not a political person but “can listen and learn. You have to have patience and listen to others and don’t think you’re the only one with the answers.”

Donohue said the district needs to do more to support the family, and he plans to look for the resources needed to support families with issues like opioid addiction, suicides and other things so “20 years from now we can look back and be proud of it.”

Furuness wants to continue the integration of technology into the classroom, expanding the use of Chromebook computers to include first-graders. Markovich said the district’s programs and facilities are such that “I wish I had this many opportunities when I was growing up.” However, the district needs to work for better communication and do something about the teacher shortage.”

Minko called the children the schools’ strength and said, “We owe it to them to help them be successful at all levels. The teachers and the school leaders get to work in a great atmosphere.”