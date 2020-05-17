Valpo council switching to 6 p.m. start in June

"There's never one good time for everyone," Douglas said. "There will still be plenty of opportunity for the public to attend. If they are interested, they will find a way. With the technology we have today, it will be easier to participate, and, if it doesn't work, we can switch it back."

The only objection was from Councilman Robert Cotton, who said, "I feel like we are trying to apply a solution to a problem that doesn't exist. Accessibility to the greatest number of people has been the goal, but, while well-intended, the earlier start is going to cut out a large group of the population."

Cotton said he would like to table the motion and find out how the public feels about the proposal before voting. He called the 6 p.m. start convenient only for those who live close to the downtown. His motion died for lack of a second.

If the council planned to proceed with a vote, Cotton said it should also set a time limit to test it because "you are taking away something that already works. You are hitting with a sledgehammer what needs a fly swatter."

Douglas said students often attend the meetings as part of their government class curriculum and need to get home as early as can be accomplished.

"I think this will be good," he said.