Valpo council switching to 6 p.m. start in June

VALPARAISO — The city is beginning the process of reopening, including allowing people back into city hall beginning in June, but business will be anything but "as usual" when that happens and into the future.
After holding all its meetings through telephone conference calls for almost two months, City Administrator Mike Jessen told the council last week that the city is working through the technical issues to allow more such access after June 1 along with planning to begin livestreaming of meetings beginning with the second round of questions for the six school board candidates on that day.
Also, the council voted to hold its meetings at 6 p.m. instead of 7 as has been the practice for about 30 years.
City Attorney Patrick Lyp said a 1989 ordinance set the start time for council meetings at 7:30 p.m., but it was moved to 7 p.m. at the request of then-Mayor David Butterfield. Although the council approved the change, it never changed the ordinance. Lyp said it's one of many outdated ordinances in the code that the council should consider updating, but he added the council can set the meeting time at will without amending the code.
The request to start earlier came from Mayor Matt Murphy, who said he hopes it will encourage more people to attend the meetings. Starting at 7 p.m. means meetings sometimes last until 10 or 11 p.m., causing people to leave to get home for supper or tend to their kids. Council President George Douglas said he looked at the meeting times for councils, commissioners and others in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties and found a wide variety of starting times.
"There's never one good time for everyone," Douglas said. "There will still be plenty of opportunity for the public to attend. If they are interested, they will find a way. With the technology we have today, it will be easier to participate, and, if it doesn't work, we can switch it back."
The only objection was from Councilman Robert Cotton, who said, "I feel like we are trying to apply a solution to a problem that doesn't exist. Accessibility to the greatest number of people has been the goal, but, while well-intended, the earlier start is going to cut out a large group of the population."
Cotton said he would like to table the motion and find out how the public feels about the proposal before voting. He called the 6 p.m. start convenient only for those who live close to the downtown. His motion died for lack of a second.
If the council planned to proceed with a vote, Cotton said it should also set a time limit to test it because "you are taking away something that already works. You are hitting with a sledgehammer what needs a fly swatter."
Douglas said students often attend the meetings as part of their government class curriculum and need to get home as early as can be accomplished.
"I think this will be good," he said.
Councilman Peter Anderson said, "With livestreaming and the ability for people to message in and comment, it makes it more accessible. I support it."
Gessen said installing the new technology has been a slow process, but, with livestreaming, video copies of the meetings will be archived for the public to review.
