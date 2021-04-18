 Skip to main content
Valpo donates used firetruck to Gary
urgent

Valapraiso Mayor Matt Murphy shakes hands with Gary Mayor Jerome Prince after delivering a 1996 fire engine to the Gary Fire Department outside Valparaiso City Hall.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A five-minute conversation turned into a huge gift to the Gary Fire Department.

Valparaiso Fire Chief Chad Dutz quickly agreed to donate a 1996 fire engine to help his Gary colleagues after two of Gary’s firetrucks were damaged in traffic accidents recently.

A mutual acquaintance connected the two chiefs after realizing Gary needed a firetruck and Valparaiso had one it didn’t need. The 1996 engine hadn’t been used in main line service since 2009 and hadn’t been used in probably five years, said Public Information Officer Robert Schulte of the Valparaiso Fire Department.

“My spares right now are pretty beat up,” Gary Fire Chief Sean O’Donnell said.

Coming Sunday, see a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright.

Gary firefighters are busy. Firetrucks are dispatched roughly 6,600 times a year for a variety of calls — brush fires, structure fires, ambulance assists, lift assists and more. Including ambulance runs, the department has about 20,000 runs a year.

The Valparaiso Fire Department gets far fewer calls.

Gary firefighters are training on the donated truck and doing minor maintenance, but it will be put to use quickly, he said.

“It’s in excellent condition,” O’Donnell said.

Valparaiso firetrucks are replaced about every 10 years, Schulte said.

O’Donnell said he expects Valparaiso to donate two more trucks after the department’s two new trucks arrive in August or September. A new truck, built to custom specifications, takes eight or nine months to build, he said.

“We’re super happy” to help Gary, Schulte said.

“This isn’t new to us. We’ve done it before,” he said. Not long ago, Valparaiso sold a sister engine to the 1996 truck to the Portage Fire Department for $1.

“It’s just wonderful to be able to work with another department,” O’Donnell said. “Give Valpo a lot of credit.”

