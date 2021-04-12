Valpo Family Y CEO to retire

VALPARAISO — Robert Wanek, Chief Executive Officer for the Valparaiso Family YMCA, plans to retire at the end of this year.

The announcement was made by Julia Hess, Chief Volunteer Officer of the Valparaiso Family YMCA.

Wanek has served in his role since 2000 and his retirement completes a 40-year career of service with the YMCA movement.

Beginning in 1981, Wanek started his YMCA career as the Health and Physical Director at North Suburban Y in Northbrook, Illinois. He then went on to serve the St. Joseph, Missouri, Y as Physical Director through 1984.

That was followed by 10 years with the Y of Greater St. Loui. He was eventually promoted to District Executive overseeing Kirkwood, Webster Groves and Washington University branches along with all association training and conferences.

Wanek returned to North Suburban Y in 1996 as the CEO, and also served as interim executive serving multiple branches with the Y of Metropolitan Chicago.

He began his tenure with the Valparaiso Family YMCA as CEO in 2000. While serving as CEO, Wanek has been instrumental in leading three strategic plan efforts, the first of which led to a $10.5 million capital campaign in 2006 to construct a new building and outdoor pavilion that opened in 2010.