Valpo farmer named Red Gold's Tomato Grower of the Year

Birky, 49, said there’s nothing in his bag of tricks for raising high quality tomatoes.

Birky said he started growing tomatoes in 2001 to expand the farm and diversify the operation after given the opportunity to become a contract supplier for Red Gold.

Despite his relatively late start at raising tomatoes, Birky’s green thumb is no coincidence. This bloodlines in farming date back to his ancestors in Germany.

His house in Morgan Township is on a farm started by his grandfather, Lee Birky, and what’s now the home farm is on land his father, John, began acquiring to produce food in the 1960s.

His father still helps out on the farm.

Roger Gunning, director of agriculture for Red Gold, said the E.A. Reichart Quality Achievement Award is also for professionalism, conservation and leadership in the industry.

He said Birky’s acts of leadership include representing Red Gold in Washington, D.C., traveling with company officials to California to further their understanding of the industry and being at the forefront using new color sorting technology in his tomato harvester.

Birky has two sons and a daughter in their early '20s.