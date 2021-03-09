Valpo farmer named Red Gold's Tomato Grower of the Year

VALPARAISO — Galen Birky is tops in Red Gold, Inc.'s books.
Birky has been raising blue ribbon tomatoes for that major commercial brand. This year, he was named this winner of the E.A. Reichart Quality Achievement Award, the highest honor presented by Red Gold, Inc. based in Elwood, Indiana.
The award recognizes Birky as Red Gold’s Tomato Grower of the Year based, in part, on the volume and quality of his 2020 crop.
He was also deemed one of six master growers by Red Gold, the largest privately-owned tomato processor in the nation from 42 contracted growers in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.
Red Gold brand products like ketchup and varieties of canned tomatoes are offered in all 50 states and more than 55 countries.
Birky said he knew his 40-ton-per-acre crop last year was high quality, but his selection came as a total surprise.
“I was extremely happy. Extremely happy and very honored,” he said.
Birky Farms raises about 200 acres of tomatoes near Wanatah, LaCrosse and Kouts.
Last year, production at Birky Farms equaled close to 13 million cans of whole, diced, stewed and other specialty tomato products, Red Gold officials said.
The other 1,800 acres at Birky Farms are used for producing commercial corn, soybeans and seed corn.
Birky, 49, said there’s nothing in his bag of tricks for raising high quality tomatoes.
Birky said he started growing tomatoes in 2001 to expand the farm and diversify the operation after given the opportunity to become a contract supplier for Red Gold.
Despite his relatively late start at raising tomatoes, Birky’s green thumb is no coincidence. This bloodlines in farming date back to his ancestors in Germany.
His house in Morgan Township is on a farm started by his grandfather, Lee Birky, and what’s now the home farm is on land his father, John, began acquiring to produce food in the 1960s.
His father still helps out on the farm.
Roger Gunning, director of agriculture for Red Gold, said the E.A. Reichart Quality Achievement Award is also for professionalism, conservation and leadership in the industry.
He said Birky’s acts of leadership include representing Red Gold in Washington, D.C., traveling with company officials to California to further their understanding of the industry and being at the forefront using new color sorting technology in his tomato harvester.
Birky has two sons and a daughter in their early '20s.
He’s not sure about their career paths yet, but his children will have the farm to fall back on if agriculture is the direction they take.
“We have plans in place to make that happen," he said. "We’ll see what their dreams are and go from there.”