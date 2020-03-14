Valpo Fire Department seeks hike in ambulance fees

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There will be a $100 additional charge for nonresidents of the fire territory and a $100 charge for those who receive advanced life support treatment but refuse transport to a hospital.

The equipment replacement fund levy was set in 2012 when the fire territory was created. State law allows the rate to be a maximum of three and a third cents per $100 of assessed value. The amount collected by the tax the first year is continued for the years following. This means, as the assessed value grows, the amount of the tax is reduced to keep the funding received at the same amount. Dutz said the rate is now about 1.7 cents per $100 of assessed value.

The fire department is asking the council to re-establish the rate at the maximum allowed by law, which will approximately double the amount the department receives from $400,000 to $800,000. Dutz said the department's ladder truck is 26 years old and needs replacing at a cost of about $1.6 million.