Valpo Fire Department seeks hike in ambulance fees

VALPARAISO — It's going to cost a little more to ride a city ambulance to the hospital soon, and the department is looking to increase the fire equipment replacement fund levy.
The council is expected to vote on both issues at its March 30 meeting. Fire Chief Chad Dutz explained both at the March 9 meeting. The first would increase the ambulance fees between $200 and $300. Dutz said the fees have not been changed since the city took over ambulance service in Center Township in 2007.
The rate for basic life support is now $414 and will increase to $600 with approval by the council. Advanced life support is now $550 and will increase to $850, while advanced life support level 2 will jump from $742 to $1,000.
The city also receives $8.85 per mile to transport patients, and that rate will increase to $13 a mile. The ordinance also calls for an automatic 3% annual increase in the fees to mirror the inflation rate, something Dutz said many other departments already do.
Dutz said a survey of other ambulance fees in the area showed Valparaiso's are about 30% less than other cities' fees. The city collected about $846,000 from the fees last year and expects to receive an additional $200,000 with the increases. About 62% of the patients are on Medicare, while 14% receive Medicaid, 20% are self-insured and the rest have other means of paying.
There will be a $100 additional charge for nonresidents of the fire territory and a $100 charge for those who receive advanced life support treatment but refuse transport to a hospital.
The equipment replacement fund levy was set in 2012 when the fire territory was created. State law allows the rate to be a maximum of three and a third cents per $100 of assessed value. The amount collected by the tax the first year is continued for the years following. This means, as the assessed value grows, the amount of the tax is reduced to keep the funding received at the same amount. Dutz said the rate is now about 1.7 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The fire department is asking the council to re-establish the rate at the maximum allowed by law, which will approximately double the amount the department receives from $400,000 to $800,000. Dutz said the department's ladder truck is 26 years old and needs replacing at a cost of about $1.6 million.
The increase in revenue will mean the department won't have to use about $225,000 from the operating fund toward equipment and housing needs as it now does. Instead it can be used for raises or additional firefighters. The latter could become an issue when the department completes its study on whether it needs a fourth fire station.