Valpo gets federal grant for Eisenhower Avenue work

VALPARAISO —Santa made an early visit to the city, dropping a Community Crossings Grant in Valparaiso's stocking to pay for half the cost of planned improvements to Eisenhower Avenue, the city announced recently.
The city plans to improve about 1,300 feet of Eisenhower, including concrete curbs, storm sewer upgrades and sidewalk installation from 720 feet west of Crockett Avenue to Sturdy Road. Estimated cost of the project is $845,000, and the grant will fund $422,000 of that.
"We're very pleased to receive this additional funding and be able to extend roadway improvements into neighborhoods," Mayor Matt Murphy said. "We're continuing to seek all available funding and road extending techniques, stretching our budgets to do the maximum possible each year."
The grant is federally funded and administered by agreements through the states' transportation departments. Murphy said a similar grant through the state Department of Transportation, combined with other funds for road work, enabled the city to pave nearly 12 miles of roads this year.
"It was gratifying to come in under budget this year allowing us to add a series of projects and traffic-calming procedures," he said.
The Eisenhower improvements are expected to begin in May or June of 2021, and city Engineering Director Mike Jabo said, "We are optimistic we will receive an additional Community Crossings grant, and 2021 has the potential to be another very good year for Valparaiso roadways."
The city re-evaluates all of its streets every two years using a system that rates them from one to 10, with one being the worst, to determine which roads to improve. It also considers whether roads are arterials, collectors or local streets and the level of safety, scope and cost involved in improving each one.
When details are available on which roads will be done in 2021, a list will be posted on the city's website, Valpo.us.
