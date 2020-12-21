Valpo gets federal grant for Eisenhower Avenue work

VALPARAISO —Santa made an early visit to the city, dropping a Community Crossings Grant in Valparaiso's stocking to pay for half the cost of planned improvements to Eisenhower Avenue, the city announced recently.

The city plans to improve about 1,300 feet of Eisenhower, including concrete curbs, storm sewer upgrades and sidewalk installation from 720 feet west of Crockett Avenue to Sturdy Road. Estimated cost of the project is $845,000, and the grant will fund $422,000 of that.

"We're very pleased to receive this additional funding and be able to extend roadway improvements into neighborhoods," Mayor Matt Murphy said. "We're continuing to seek all available funding and road extending techniques, stretching our budgets to do the maximum possible each year."

The grant is federally funded and administered by agreements through the states' transportation departments. Murphy said a similar grant through the state Department of Transportation, combined with other funds for road work, enabled the city to pave nearly 12 miles of roads this year.

"It was gratifying to come in under budget this year allowing us to add a series of projects and traffic-calming procedures," he said.