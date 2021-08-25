Valpo grants aid neighborhood improvements

VALPARAISO — The city has awarded a record 21 neighborhood improvement grants this year, which will result in $366,000 in improvements throughout the city.

The city’s portion of the projects totals $260,730.

“In a year when so many of us spent more time than ever in our neighborhoods, it was inspiring to see so many neighbors corroborating and submitting their ideas for improving their connections and spaces,” Mayor Matt Murphy said.

Director of Community Engagement Maggie Clifton credited an increase in funding from the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission for more than doubling the city’s grant support this year.

The grants ranged from $4,000 to $15,000. Eight neighborhoods — Bridgewater Estates, Campbell Meadows, Hatch Lake, Lakepointe Gardens, Oak Grove, Parkwood Estates, Shamrock and Timberbridge — received grants after applying for the first time.

“It was especially rewarding to see that more than one-third of our applications came from neighborhoods that had never gathered to submit an application before and that we were able to provide funding for every qualified project submitted,” Clifton said.