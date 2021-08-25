Valpo grants aid neighborhood improvements

VALPARAISO — The city has awarded a record 21 neighborhood improvement grants this year, which will result in $366,000 in improvements throughout the city.
The city’s portion of the projects totals $260,730.
“In a year when so many of us spent more time than ever in our neighborhoods, it was inspiring to see so many neighbors corroborating and submitting their ideas for improving their connections and spaces,” Mayor Matt Murphy said.
Director of Community Engagement Maggie Clifton credited an increase in funding from the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission for more than doubling the city’s grant support this year.
The grants ranged from $4,000 to $15,000. Eight neighborhoods — Bridgewater Estates, Campbell Meadows, Hatch Lake, Lakepointe Gardens, Oak Grove, Parkwood Estates, Shamrock and Timberbridge — received grants after applying for the first time.
“It was especially rewarding to see that more than one-third of our applications came from neighborhoods that had never gathered to submit an application before and that we were able to provide funding for every qualified project submitted,” Clifton said.
Among the projects funded this year are for a shared pavilion for Hatch Lake, added ADA accessibility for a playground in the Banta neighborhood, sidewalk upgrades, signage and street light upgrades.
The city’s engineering department will work with the neighborhood groups to maximize the impact of the grant dollars, many of which are targeted for school zones or to improve neighborhood accessibility.
Valparaiso introduced the Neighborhood Improvement Grant program in 2018. Since then, 59 grants totaling more than $580,000 have been awarded to neighborhood groups, supporting individual projects with communitywide impact.
With matching contributions, the total impact is more than $775,000 since 2018.
