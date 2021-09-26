Valpo hears assisted living facility pitch

For Green Oaks, that daily rate would include all services, Carr said.

“There’s high demand for these affordable assisted living units,” he said. “There is very high demand for this facility in Valparaiso,” Carr added, citing a market study done for the project.

Two-thirds of seniors can’t afford assisted living, and 60% of seniors age 75 and older have income of less than $33,000 a year, Carr said. Green Oaks would let residents who don’t yet quality for Medicaid live at the facility on private pay until they qualify.

“We see a lot of seniors this age who have exhausted their savings,” he said.

Evergreen’s pitch to the City Council is to allow the city’s name to be used for tax-exempt bonds issued by the city. Valparaiso would have no liability for payments on the bonds, the city’s credit rating and borrowing capacity wouldn’t be affected, Carr said.

Construction began recently on a similar facility in Goshen, he said.

Total development cost of the Valparaiso facility would be $30 million cost, with $22 million in tax-exempt bonds. Construction cost is pegged at $16.5 million.