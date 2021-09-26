Valpo hears assisted living facility pitch

VALPARAISO — The City Council is considering whether to lend its name to bonds for a new $16.5 million assisted living facility for seniors who can’t afford other facilities.
There’s nothing like this in Porter County, City Attorney Patrick Lyp said.
Green Oaks of Valparaiso, a three-story, 120-unit facility, would be built west of First Source Bank on U.S. 30. It would have 48 studio units and 72 one-bedroom units.
Residents would be 62 and older with income up to 80% of the area’s median income. The average anticipated age upon residency is 82. The facility is for residents who cannot live independently and need help with daily activities.
Attorney Matthew Carr, representing the developer, Evergreen Real Estate Group, said Indiana is an attractive state for these developments. Similar facilities are in Gary, Hammond, Hobart and Whiting.
Indiana ranked 51st in a 2017 state scorecard of options for long-term care services, Carr said, citing a report from the AARP Foundation, SCAN Foundation and the Commonwealth Fund. Indiana also is one of only a few states that supports affordable assisted living with the Medicaid waiver, he added.
In Indiana, the daily Medicaid rate for nursing home residents is $200.31. The rate for affordable assisted living ranges from $72.52 to $96.85, depending on the resident’s acuity and the level of care needed.
For Green Oaks, that daily rate would include all services, Carr said.
“There’s high demand for these affordable assisted living units,” he said. “There is very high demand for this facility in Valparaiso,” Carr added, citing a market study done for the project.
Two-thirds of seniors can’t afford assisted living, and 60% of seniors age 75 and older have income of less than $33,000 a year, Carr said. Green Oaks would let residents who don’t yet quality for Medicaid live at the facility on private pay until they qualify.
“We see a lot of seniors this age who have exhausted their savings,” he said.
Evergreen’s pitch to the City Council is to allow the city’s name to be used for tax-exempt bonds issued by the city. Valparaiso would have no liability for payments on the bonds, the city’s credit rating and borrowing capacity wouldn’t be affected, Carr said.
Construction began recently on a similar facility in Goshen, he said.
Total development cost of the Valparaiso facility would be $30 million cost, with $22 million in tax-exempt bonds. Construction cost is pegged at $16.5 million.
Mayor Matt Murphy said this project, combined with about 120 units of workforce housing at the Uptown development on East Lincolnway, indicates progress for the city. “That’s almost 250 units of affordable units in the city, and I think that’s fantastic.”
Carr said Green Oaks would pay an estimated $50,000 to $60,000 annually in property taxes and create 40 to 50 jobs paying a total of nearly $2 million in annual wages.
Council President George Douglas said the city’s housing study this year said this demographic is the fastest-growing segment. Douglas noted he’s on the board of directors for Pines Village but that he plans to vote on this project.
The Green Oaks proposal was held over until the next council meeting.
