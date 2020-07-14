Valpo High student named DAR Good Citizen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Alessandra Will has been selected Valparaiso High School’s DAR Good Citizen.

The daughter of Jeffrey and Jennifer Will has also been named the 2019/2020 winner of the DAR Good Citizens Scholarship of $150 by the William Henry Harrison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The DAR Good Citizens program is a way to recognize an outstanding high school senior who exhibits the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools, and communities. These qualities include dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.

The DAR Good Citizens Scholarship is open in the fall to all high school seniors from the nine Porter County high schools. Each high school is asked to nominate one senior who demonstrates all the qualities of a Good Citizen. The nominee may then choose to write an essay based on a topic that has been selected by the DAR Good Citizen committee.

This year’s topic was “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It." The scholarship is based on this essay.

She plans to attend Purdue University in the fall, majoring in forestry. Other Good Citizen awards were presented to Morgan Kobza, Kouts High School; Olivia White, Morgan Township High School; and Emma Johnson, Washington Township High School.

The William Henry Harrison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is located in Valparaiso. The Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit service organization whose membership is based on direct lineage to an American Revolutionary War patriot. Patriotism, Education, and Historic Preservation are the three missions of the DAR.

