Valpo hires firm to help grant process

VALPARAISO — As the costs of fighting the war against the coronavirus mount, Valparaiso is calling in some reinforcements to recoup as much money as it can to continue its battle with the disease.
On Friday, the city's Board of Public Works and Safety approved a contract with DCMC Partners, a consulting firm that helps navigate the intricate application process for obtaining federal and state funding. The city will pay $20,000, which will be eligible for reimbursement under the grant policies.
"The governor and the president have declared a health emergency, and that means funds are available to reimburse the expenses incurred in dealing with the emergency," City Attorney Patrick Lyp said. "Things like overtime for the police and fire, buying personal protective equipment and anything we do above and beyond our normal operation can be reimbursed. There's a very strict process for how the applications are filed, the timeliness and all, and DCMC provides that expertise."
Lyp said DCMC will work with the city clerk-treasurer's office to file the claims based on payments the city has made. He said the grants are on a first-come, first-served basis. Mayor Matt Murphy asked if public utilities expenses would qualify, and Lyp said they would.
Also in connection with the pandemic, Fire Chief Chad Dutz got approval to apply for a $40,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reimburse fire departments under a separate program that covers the cost of personal protective gear and overtime, hand sanitizer, air packs that can be converted into air masks, face shields, masks, sanitary wipes and other supplies. The application period officially opens Tuesday.
Dutz said the department obtained a paint sprayer that was converted to use for cleaning the inside of the ambulances after each use. The interiors are sprayed with the antiseptic and let stand for 10 minutes to neutralize any contamination.
"The most stressful part is making sure we have enough equipment," he said. "We've been working with the state Homeland Security and the state Fire Marshal's office, and we've been getting equipment anywhere we could find it."
He said the school district offered its supply of hand sanitizer and wipes that aren't needed because the schools are closed, and an auto parts maker in the state has converted to making gowns the fire department obtained.
"That's one thing we were really short of," he said of the gowns.
He said the department recently received a $38,000 reimbursement under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act provision designed to pay for the costs of supplies not covered by Medicare.
