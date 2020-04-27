Valpo hires firm to help grant process

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VALPARAISO — As the costs of fighting the war against the coronavirus mount, Valparaiso is calling in some reinforcements to recoup as much money as it can to continue its battle with the disease.

On Friday, the city's Board of Public Works and Safety approved a contract with DCMC Partners, a consulting firm that helps navigate the intricate application process for obtaining federal and state funding. The city will pay $20,000, which will be eligible for reimbursement under the grant policies.

"The governor and the president have declared a health emergency, and that means funds are available to reimburse the expenses incurred in dealing with the emergency," City Attorney Patrick Lyp said. "Things like overtime for the police and fire, buying personal protective equipment and anything we do above and beyond our normal operation can be reimbursed. There's a very strict process for how the applications are filed, the timeliness and all, and DCMC provides that expertise."

Lyp said DCMC will work with the city clerk-treasurer's office to file the claims based on payments the city has made. He said the grants are on a first-come, first-served basis. Mayor Matt Murphy asked if public utilities expenses would qualify, and Lyp said they would.