Valpo hosts Art Walk & Talk

VALPARAISO — The city of Valparaiso hosts an Art Walk and Talk at 4 p.m. Tuesday,.
It's at the Art Walk located at Cumberland Crossing near the Valparaiso Family YMCA.
Artist Martha Cares, creator of the current 40+ piece exhibit, will share insights and lead the free Walk & Talk event.
Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and meet near the BikeShare bike rack on Cumberland Crossing, just south of the YMCA parking lot. Light refreshments will be served, including coffee provided by Biggby Coffee of Chesterton.
The Valparaiso Art Walk is in its 11th year, thanks to the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission and community sponsors.
The current exhibit by Cares, of Sawyer, Michigan, is on display through next May.
Cares is gaining acclaim in the world of Pop Art for the simplicity, spontaneity and honesty of her work. Her iconic red My Rescue Dog is recognized nationally as a symbol of rescue education and awareness. The exhibit at Valparaiso’s Art Walk features pets and rescue animals.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
A day at the orchard
Jayda Askew of Chicago and her one-year-old son Azaan stroll through the corn maze on Monday at the County Line Orchard in Hobart.
John J. Watkins, The Times
A day at the orchard
Three-year-old Chase Elder of Portage is proud of the pumpkin he chose on Monday at the County Line Orchard in Hobart.
John J. Watkins, The Times
A day at the orchard
Jeremy Trebil of Valparaiso and Brittany Witkowski of Knox pick apples on Monday at the County Line Orchard in Hobart.
John J. Watkins, The Times
100522-spt-btn-mun_9
Munster’s Danny Sroka returns a shot to Crown Point’s Holden Paskis in the second set of their singles match during the sectional semifinals at Munster High School Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
100522-spt-btn-mun_3
Hobart’s Cameron Gonzalez plays a shot against Morton’s Josh Marquez in second set of their singles match during the sectional semifinals at Munster High School Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
100522-spt-btn-mun_5
Crown Point’s Holden Paskis returns to Munster’s Danny Sroka in their first set during the sectional semifinals at Munster High School Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
100522-spt-btn-mun_6
Morton’s Josh Marquez reaches out to return a shot against Hobart’s Cameron Gonzalez during their singles match during the sectional semifinals at Munster High School Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
Smashing pumpkins at Purdue Northwest
This squirrel seemingly hit the lottery as he munches off the remains of pumpkins hurled from a parking lot roof at Purdue Northwest in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Davione Comanse vigil
Family and friends of Davione Comanse, who has been missing for 13 days, gather Thursday at the Gary Police Department to pray for his safe return.
Lizzie Kaboski, The Times
Lake Central at Merrillville football
Merrillville coach Brad Seiss jumps up and down trying to get the attention of his team.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lake Central at Merrillville football
Lake Central's Xavier Williams makes a long run for a touchdown.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hammond Central at West Side football
Hammond Central's Jordan Woods, left, looks for a hole in West Side's defense on Friday in Gary.
Kale Wilk, The Times
100822-spt-fbh-che-cp_7
Crown Point’s Nicholas Soley (4) looks to avoid Chesterton’s Keegan Wrigley (18) as he runs near the sideline in the second quarter at Crown Point High School Friday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
100922-spt-bso-lc_7
Hammond Morton’s Brandon Benitez (9) controls the ball against Lake Central’s Noah Pettit (4) in the first half during the 3A Boys Soccer Sectional at Lake Central High School in St. John Saturday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
100922-spt-gso-hig_8
Hanover Central’s Mia Sarkey (21), and Samantha Kraus (22) celebrate with Kiara Desiderio (9) after she scored her second of three goals in the first half of the sectional final at Highland High School Saturday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.