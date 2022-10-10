 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Valpo hosts Art Walk & Talk

Artist Martha Cares and her rescue dog Poppy stop by the Lucky Dog Sculptures.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — The city of Valparaiso hosts an Art Walk and Talk at 4 p.m. Tuesday,.

It's at the Art Walk located at Cumberland Crossing near the Valparaiso Family YMCA.

Artist Martha Cares, creator of the current 40+ piece exhibit, will share insights and lead the free Walk & Talk event.

Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and meet near the BikeShare bike rack on Cumberland Crossing, just south of the YMCA parking lot. Light refreshments will be served, including coffee provided by Biggby Coffee of Chesterton.

The Valparaiso Art Walk is in its 11th year, thanks to the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission and community sponsors.

The current exhibit by Cares, of Sawyer, Michigan, is on display through next May. 

Cares is gaining acclaim in the world of Pop Art for the simplicity, spontaneity and honesty of her work. Her iconic red My Rescue Dog is recognized nationally as a symbol of rescue education and awareness. The exhibit at Valparaiso’s Art Walk features pets and rescue animals.

