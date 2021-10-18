 Skip to main content
Valpo hotel faces final checkout

  • Updated

VALPARAISO — The wrecking ball is on its way to the former Quality Inn.

G.E. Marshall, which is razing the city-owned structure, has spent the last few weeks taking out items that shouldn’t go into a construction landfill, including thermostats that contain mercury, fire doors that contain asbestos, box springs and other materials, City Engineer Michael Jabo said.

A large bucket appears ready to gobble up the former Quality Inn in Valparaiso. That could begin as soon as Monday.

The box springs have been taken apart so the wire coils can be recycled.

When the hotel was closed, it was as if the staff just walked away at the end of the shift. A walk through the hotel last week showed its condition.

TV listings for July 2019 were left on dressers, silent evidence of when the hotel was abandoned.

Mattresses and box springs were left on beds. TVs, DVD players and computers were left behind. File folders full of information were abandoned. Microwave ovens, mini fridges, coffeemakers, phones and more were left behind. Even artwork still hung on the walls.

This room at the former Quality Inn in Valparaiso shows some of the extensive damage.

City Administrator Mike Jessen said the furniture was in good condition except for one thing — the mold that rendered it unable to be salvaged and sold or donated for use elsewhere.

Vandals damaged the property, kicking in doors and committing other destructive deeds.

A collapsed ceiling and other debris trashed this hotel room at the former Quality Inn in Valparaiso.

Valparaiso firefighters had hoped to use the hotel for rescue training, but the condition was too poor for them to do so safely, Jessen said.

After the hotel is razed, the land will be idle awhile, awaiting construction of a road project to relief traffic at the intersection in front of it.

During holiday shopping season especially, traffic on Silhavy Road can back up as far as the Hampton Inn, Jabo said. “This is going to improve that situation tremendously.”

The design isn’t final, but the concept is to reroute the road so it goes straight through the center of the former hotel and curves around to meet Silhavy, eliminating the sharp turn at the Fairfield Inn, Jabo said.

Construction won’t happen before 2023, he said.

The project is being funded with money Valparaiso received when it relinquished control of Indiana 130 – Lincolnway – to the city. That money was designed for safety and aesthetic improvements along U.S. 30. There were be some additional improvements on U.S. 30 next year, Jabo said, but this will be the last big safety project using that money.

