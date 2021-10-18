Valpo hotel nears final checkout

VALPARAISO — The wrecking ball could come for the former Quality Inn as early as Monday.

G.E. Marshall, which is razing the city-owned structure, has spent the last few weeks taking out items that shouldn’t go into a construction landfill, including thermostats that contain mercury, fire doors that contain asbestos, box springs and other materials, City Engineer Michael Jabo said.

The box springs have been taken apart so the wire coils can be recycled.

When the hotel was closed, it was as if the staff just walked away at the end of the shift. A walk through the hotel last week showed its condition.

TV listings for July 2019 were left on dressers, silent evidence of when the hotel was abandoned.

Mattresses and box springs were left on beds. TVs, DVD players and computers were left behind. File folders full of information were abandoned. Microwave ovens, mini fridges, coffeemakers, phones and more were left behind. Even artwork still hung on the walls.

City Administrator Mike Jessen said the furniture was in good condition except for one thing — the mold that rendered it unable to be salvaged and sold or donated for use elsewhere.