Valpo K-9s are pet project for new fund

VALPARAISO — Jacki Stutzman isn’t just any dog lover. She likes the Valparaiso Police Department’s dogs so much she has created a fund to generate $7,000 a year for the canine unit, beginning in 2023.
That’s enough to buy a new dog every year, said Sgt. Todd Kobitz, coordinator for the canine unit. Training would cost that much, too, except that Kobitz does the training himself.
There are other expenses to consider, like $3,000 for a cage to put in a squad car and $1,500 bite suits as well as dog food, treats and other incidentals.
Those bite suits are important. After a dog’s tooth pierced one of the arms in a suit — and the arm of an officer, requiring several stitches — the bite suits are replaced regularly, Kobitz said.
Stutzman attended fundraisers for the canine unit in 2012.
“I got in my car, went home, got my checkbook, came back and wrote them a check,” she said.
Kobitz’s dog, Jax, is named in her honor.
The new fund creating an endowment for the department is through the Porter County Community Foundation. For the next few weeks, Stutzman is still a member of the foundation’s board. Others can chip in to support the fund, she emphasized.
Valparaiso police have six dogs currently, with an average working life of five to seven years before they retire.
Dogs sniff out drugs
“Most of our dogs are drug-detection dogs,” Kobitz said. They routinely search vehicles during traffic stops as needed, but they also are trained to search buildings and chase suspects.
One of the dogs specializes in detecting explosives. Police Chief Jeff Balon said that’s a priority for the department because so many events are held downtown.
So far, that dog hasn’t found any explosives downtown, fortunately. He assisted six other departments last year and is on track for that number this year.
“If he runs, you run,” Kobitz joked.
Kobitz helps other area police departments train their dogs at the MAAC, the Multi-Agency Academic Cooperative, in Valparaiso.
“It’s about partnerships and working with other agencies,” Balon said.
Valparaiso has more police dogs than any other department in the county. “We’re very blessed to have what we have,” Kobitz said. Valparaiso’s first police dog went into service in 1976.
Police dogs can be useful at apartment complexes, too. If a tenant complains about the smell of drugs in their apartment, a police dog can pinpoint the apartment the odor is coming from, he said.
“I’m just as excited for my dog if he finds a small amount of narcotics in a car as if they find a large amount,” Kobitz said. “With drugs come crime, with crime housing markets go down and businesses leave.”
“The dogs help us in so many ways,” Balon said. “It draws kids to us,” making the police more approachable. “They have such a value in modern policing.”
Celebrities of sorts
“People know our dogs more than they know us,” Kobitz said.
“This is such an expensive program, but it’s so worth it,” Balon said.
Caring for the dogs takes a lot of off-duty time for an officer, Balon said. The dogs have to retire to have a good life when their career is over.
“This helps budget and be able to prepare for that,” he said.
If the annual interest from the fund is too much for the Valparaiso canine unit, it can be rolled over or assist other departments, Stutzman said.
One of the benefits of setting up the fund at the Porter County Community Foundation is the endowment will grow, producing a larger return over time, foundation President and CEO Bill Higbie said.
“In this particular case, Jacki’s generosity translates into improved public safety, and that’s something everyone benefits from. What’s really special is that anyone can contribute to this fund, increasing its value and, ultimately, its impact,” he said.
