Valpo K-9s are pet project for new fund

“I’m just as excited for my dog if he finds a small amount of narcotics in a car as if they find a large amount,” Kobitz said. “With drugs come crime, with crime housing markets go down and businesses leave.”

“The dogs help us in so many ways,” Balon said. “It draws kids to us,” making the police more approachable. “They have such a value in modern policing.”

Celebrities of sorts

“People know our dogs more than they know us,” Kobitz said.

“This is such an expensive program, but it’s so worth it,” Balon said.

Caring for the dogs takes a lot of off-duty time for an officer, Balon said. The dogs have to retire to have a good life when their career is over.

“This helps budget and be able to prepare for that,” he said.

If the annual interest from the fund is too much for the Valparaiso canine unit, it can be rolled over or assist other departments, Stutzman said.

One of the benefits of setting up the fund at the Porter County Community Foundation is the endowment will grow, producing a larger return over time, foundation President and CEO Bill Higbie said.