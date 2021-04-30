Valpo launches major road overhaul project

VALPARAISO —Neighbors’ complaints about the condition of Eisenhower Avenue are getting results. Ground was broken Thursday for a $838,000 reconstruction that includes a new water main, curbs, stormwater infrastructure and roadway.

Chief Deputy Engineer Matt Zurbriggen used the occasion to announce the city was awarded a $1 million Community Crossing matching grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation that will pay for paving work on three major north-south arteries – Morgan Boulevard between Lincolnway and Calumet Avenue, Calumet between Morgan and Bullseye Lake Road, and the entire length of Roosevelt Road.

The projects are being structured so that one lane will be open on each road during construction.

The Eisenhower project will be a big safety improvement, making the roadway 4 feet wider and adding wide sidewalks, resident Jim Thorpe said. It will also alleviate the puddles at the side of the road when it rains.

“This road hasn’t seen road improvements in the past 40 years,” Zurbriggen said.