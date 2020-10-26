Valpo library garden nearly complete; opening planned Dec. 4

The city’s Rotary Club earned the naming rights to the garden with a $100,000 donation in celebration of its 100th anniversary. Donations also have included four sculptures, one donated by Valparaiso University alumni and two done by artists Bill Pozzo. The fourth was created by Greg Mendoza of Decatur, Indiana, and was on display last year near the courthouse. It was purchased by a local resident who donated it to the garden. One more sculpture is being sought.

“Every week or two we have another donor reach out to us because they’ve seen what we are doing and want to help,” Butz said. “There will remain some things people can sponsor. On our website (https://pcpls.org), there’s a list of naming opportunities, like trees, a bridge and stone steppers, from $200 to $20,000.”

City Arborist Matt McBain, who also describes himself as an amateur woodworker, is saving up some tree trunks he plans to use to make log benches and chairs for people to relax on. Primarily maple trees as much as 135 years old, they have been harvested from the city streets’ rights of way because they were dead or dying and will now serve the city in a new way.

“They will be pretty simple and rustic,” McBain said. “They will be installed in the reading garden in the spring. This was a unique opportunity, and it’s so much fun to do something like this.”