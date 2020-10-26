Valpo library garden nearly complete; opening planned Dec. 4

VALPARAISO — Looking out the window of his office, Valparaiso Public Library Director Jesse Butz must feel like he has a box office loge overlooking Santa’s elves building the best Christmas toy he’s ever gotten.
Work on the Rotary Library Garden is expected to be complete in a couple of weeks and the staff is busy preparing for a Dec. 4 ribbon-cutting ceremony as part of the library’s annual seasonal open house. It’s an event Butz has eagerly awaited for months.
“Every day seeing it out my window I can’t wait to see it done,” he said. “Every time somebody comes up to the office, they want to take a tour of the project.”
Butz isn’t alone in his anticipation of the garden’s completion at the Jefferson Street entrance. A time-lapse camera has been recording the work in progress and the project is being livestreamed on YouTube. Butz said it’s a popular show, especially for the children, who check it out during breaks in their remote learning exercises.
So far, the project has gone smoothly with only one minor hiccup: the soil below the parking area planned for the food trucks was unstable and had to be improved. That cost about $1,000, but, with about $400 saved on the demolition costs, the entire $841,000 project is expected to finish just $600 over the original estimate.
The library has received enough money in grants and donations to cover almost the entire cost and is now accepting donations to be used to set up a maintenance fund. Most of the funds came from a state Office of Community and Rural Affairs grant of $500,000.
The city’s Rotary Club earned the naming rights to the garden with a $100,000 donation in celebration of its 100th anniversary. Donations also have included four sculptures, one donated by Valparaiso University alumni and two done by artists Bill Pozzo. The fourth was created by Greg Mendoza of Decatur, Indiana, and was on display last year near the courthouse. It was purchased by a local resident who donated it to the garden. One more sculpture is being sought.
“Every week or two we have another donor reach out to us because they’ve seen what we are doing and want to help,” Butz said. “There will remain some things people can sponsor. On our website (https://pcpls.org), there’s a list of naming opportunities, like trees, a bridge and stone steppers, from $200 to $20,000.”
City Arborist Matt McBain, who also describes himself as an amateur woodworker, is saving up some tree trunks he plans to use to make log benches and chairs for people to relax on. Primarily maple trees as much as 135 years old, they have been harvested from the city streets’ rights of way because they were dead or dying and will now serve the city in a new way.
“They will be pretty simple and rustic,” McBain said. “They will be installed in the reading garden in the spring. This was a unique opportunity, and it’s so much fun to do something like this.”
Butz said he helped the workmen move a sculpture into place recently, and it marked his first visit to the actual garden.
“It was a different perspective (than the view from his office). I can’t wait to see it completed. I took my wife by recently for the first time, and she had me drive around the block several times to see it all. It’s been a big project for a long time, and it’s going to make a big impact. I’m tickled for it.”
The garden’s features will include a bio swale with stepping stones and a bridge to handle stormwater on site, a circular stage, two corner reading centers, a fog walk, specially designed gates, chimes, lighting, speakers, WiFi and food truck area. Butz said he also hopes to have a story walk ready, similar to the one at Sunset Hill Farm, for the opening.
The grand opening will include tours done under the social distancing guidelines of the Porter County Health Department.
“There are so many different options and experiences for families,” Butz said. “It’s going to be a great thing.”
