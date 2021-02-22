Valpo man accused of molesting Kankakee Valley student, police say

A Kankakee Valley School Corporation faculty member has been arrested after authorities learned of alleged inappropriate communication and touching between the man and a student, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's authorities said a school resource officer learned of the allegations early Feb. 19 and immediately contacted a Jasper County sheriff's detective to launch an investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

Matthew T. Hostetler, 27, of Valparaiso, was interviewed and it was determined that his statements were consistent with the victim's statements. Hostetler faces one count of child molestation, police said.

Authorities said this remains an active investigation, and the the Kankakee Valley School Corporation has been engaged and cooperative throughout the investigation.

