 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valpo man shot in finger was mistaken for car thief by shooter, police say
alert urgent

Valpo man shot in finger was mistaken for car thief by shooter, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Gary Police Stock
The Times

GARY — A man was wounded Monday after a person whose car was stolen mistook him for the thief and shot him in the finger, police said.

Police responded about 5:15 p.m. to West 17th Avenue and Grant Street for a report of a vehicle theft and shots fired. There, a 31-year-old Valparaiso man had been shot, and a 20-year-old Gary man had his car stolen, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

A witness who was fixing the Gary man's car told officers it was stolen shortly after he finished the repairs, Westerfield said.

The Gary man then saw the Valparaiso man across the street in the same model car as his own, approached him, and shot him in the fingertip, according to Westerfield.

UPDATE: Man dies from gunshot wounds in Gary's second homicide in two days

The Valparaiso man went to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in stable condition.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old Chicago woman drove a car of the same model to the scene of the shooting. She told police the car was hers, but it was determined it belonged to the man who fired the gun.

Police also learned she had used the car to drive to homes in the area and steal packages from residents' doorsteps, Westerfield said.

She and the Gary man were both arrested and remained in police custody as of Tuesday morning.

Charges were under review for both suspects.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Fire chief talks about rescue of 3-year-old, female from fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts