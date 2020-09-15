Valpo man shot in finger was mistaken for car thief by shooter, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A man was wounded Monday after a person whose car was stolen mistook him for the thief and shot him in the finger, police said.

Police responded about 5:15 p.m. to West 17th Avenue and Grant Street for a report of a vehicle theft and shots fired. There, a 31-year-old Valparaiso man had been shot, and a 20-year-old Gary man had his car stolen, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

A witness who was fixing the Gary man's car told officers it was stolen shortly after he finished the repairs, Westerfield said.

The Gary man then saw the Valparaiso man across the street in the same model car as his own, approached him, and shot him in the fingertip, according to Westerfield.

The Valparaiso man went to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in stable condition.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old Chicago woman drove a car of the same model to the scene of the shooting. She told police the car was hers, but it was determined it belonged to the man who fired the gun.

Police also learned she had used the car to drive to homes in the area and steal packages from residents' doorsteps, Westerfield said.

She and the Gary man were both arrested and remained in police custody as of Tuesday morning.