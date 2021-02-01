Valpo mayor appoints Hilltop House exec to city's Human Relations Council

VALPARAISO — Mayor Matt Murphy has appointed Jennifer Wright, president and CEO of the Hilltop Neighborhood House, to the city's Advisory Human Relations Council.

"Jennifer Wright is a community leader recognized for her fairness, humanity and commitment to youth," Murphy said. "We're fortunate to add her insight and expertise to our council."

Wright grew up in the city's Hilltop Neighborhood and has been head of the Hilltop Neighborhood House since 2011. In her career, she has worked for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Denver and New York in addition to being development director for the Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club.

She also ran an HIV AIDS shelter for HIV infants in Florida and headed the Northwest Indiana United Way's Success by 6 Program. She has a doctorate in human services and is on the board of directors of the Urban League of Northwest Indiana as well as being a member of Rotary.

The Advisory Human Relations Council is a 14-member board appointed by the mayor to advise him on ways to advance and support the concept of community inclusion. The council meets the fourth Tuesday of each month. For more information, visit the city's website at Valpo.us.

