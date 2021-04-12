 Skip to main content
Valpo mayor forms new youth council
Valpo mayor forms new youth council

VALPARAISO — Mayor Matt Murphy is creating a Mayor’s Youth Council to help shape young leaders.

Next year’s high school juniors are invited to apply.

“We see this as a positive opportunity for students,” Murphy told the City Council recently.

The new group will have 15 students, to be sworn in at the Aug. 23 City Council meeting.

“We’re looking for ambitious young people who are interested in serving on a team,” Murphy said.

The Mayor’s Youth Council is intended to encourage the members to interact with municipal government, build leadership skills and encourage civic engagement.

The city will benefit from their insight and ideas that might lead to improvements in the way the city operates. Some might pursue careers in municipal government as a result, but they will gain valuable experience regardless.

Members of the new council will do some volunteering and networking. They will be paired with mentors to assist them.

The council will meet monthly on a Wednesday evening. A daylong retreat in August is also planned.

Applications are available at valpo.us, the city’s new website.

Community Engagement Director Maggie Clifton is heading the effort.

Offering different volunteer opportunities and exposure to how municipal government works should help shape the pipeline of future community leaders, she said.

“We all benefit from having young leaders that are looking to get more civically engaged,” Clifton said.

