Valpo mayor urges COVID-19 calm against push to tap reserve funds

Murphy urged calm, noting the city's long-term economic health shouldn't be sacrificed when other funding options for the COVID-19 crisis could be forthcoming.

Porter County Council Vice President Mike Jessen, R-4th, who also serves as Valparaiso city administrator, said he would prefer to hold off taking any action until after it is clear what aid is coming for small businesses and families from the federal government.

"It sounds like the federal government is taking pretty bold actions," he said.

The state may also come forward with its own help, Jessen said.

Jessen's position was echoed by others.

"We are at the starting line of this crisis, and it's a marathon not a sprint," said Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, who serves as president of the board overseeing the county foundation, where the hospital proceeds are kept.

"We don't know exactly what promised state and federal aid looks like yet," she said. "We also don't know where this whole thing is headed and can't even begin to know what all of the needs will be. It's way too early to commit to particulars."