Valpo mayor urges COVID-19 calm against push to tap reserve funds

VALPARAISO — City and county officials say it is premature to consider a proposal by a Valparaiso councilman to tap local government reserve funds to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The city may need those rainy day funds to deliver basic services," Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said Thursday afternoon, noting the federal and state government are on the cusp of providing such aid.
Local governments, like local businesses, face an uncertain future as the pandemic continues, Murphy said. The city has the responsibility of providing such core services as police, fire, ambulance and public works and utility operations.
While the city's rainy day fund holds about $4.5 million, that amounts to just three months of operational costs for the city, Murphy said.
Murphy's statements follow proposals by Valparaiso City Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2nd, who said Thursday he had not yet formulated a solid proposal but would like to see local officials begin discussing tapping into Valparaiso's rainy day fund and the investment proceeds from the sale of the former county hospital to provide local businesses and social service agencies low or no-interest loans.
Supporting "the health and well being of every Porter County resident" is an appropriate use of the county hospital proceeds, Cotton said.
Murphy urged calm, noting the city's long-term economic health shouldn't be sacrificed when other funding options for the COVID-19 crisis could be forthcoming.
Porter County Council Vice President Mike Jessen, R-4th, who also serves as Valparaiso city administrator, said he would prefer to hold off taking any action until after it is clear what aid is coming for small businesses and families from the federal government.
"It sounds like the federal government is taking pretty bold actions," he said.
The state may also come forward with its own help, Jessen said.
Jessen's position was echoed by others.
"We are at the starting line of this crisis, and it's a marathon not a sprint," said Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, who serves as president of the board overseeing the county foundation, where the hospital proceeds are kept.
"We don't know exactly what promised state and federal aid looks like yet," she said. "We also don't know where this whole thing is headed and can't even begin to know what all of the needs will be. It's way too early to commit to particulars."
Porter County Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said he is more concerned with making sure public safety personnel have all they need to combat the pandemic and stay safe. These needs include gloves and respirators.
"That's what's on my mind right now," he said.
What will be needed down the road is anyone's guess, Rivas said.
"I don't know," he said. "It's hard to tell what this looks like on the other side."