Valpo mayor urges residents to keep guard up as COVID cases continue to rise

VALPARAISO — City officials fielded questions and shared information about COVID-19 Monday afternoon as cases continue to spike in Northwest Indiana.
“Now is not the time to let our guard down,” Mayor Matt Murphy said.
“We’ve seen a drastic increase in the number of COVID cases in Porter County,” city attorney Patrick Lyp said, and those cases have the potential of overwhelming emergency medical services.
Murphy urged college students to rethink plans to reconnect with friends while home for Thanksgiving.
Public gatherings in Porter County, which is now in the state's red zone — the highest warning level — are limited to 25 people.
“We’ve provided signage for any business free of charge that businesses can place at the entrance to their business,” Murphy said.
The city created a poster for businesses to display to further emphasize the importance of masking and social distancing. The poster, to be placed at the entrance, lists the Porter County Health Department phone number for people to report violations of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive orders and local health orders.
Holcomb’s mask mandate “has created a lot of conversation around the community for very obvious reasons,” City Administrator Mike Jessen said. “We identified that as an issue. We want to help in that regard.”
Everyone is required to wear a face mask within a business, outside when closer than 6 feet and when using public transportation, Lyp said.
“We’re trying to balance public health needs with the needs of these businesses to operate,” he said.
Some of the questions posed by the Facebook Live viewers were about the ice rink at Central Park Plaza downtown. Viewers were referred to the city’s website for answers.
The traditional public skating is postponed until further notice. Private rentals are still being offered. Valpo Parks Youth Hockey and skating lessons are set to proceed as scheduled beginning Nov. 30.
Skating is “greatly modified to be in compliance with the 25-person limit we’ve been mandated with,” Jessen said.
Other questions dealt with enforcement of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive orders and Porter County Health Department orders.
“The main driver for the enforcement is the Porter County Health Department, and we are standing by to assist,” Murphy said.
Generally speaking, the goal is to educate violators, but that could change if repeated violations occur.
Some questions dealt with COVID testing sites.
“We recognize that there have been difficulties and delays in getting available appointments to get COVID tested,” said Jessen, who also sits on the County Council.
The health department, which operates those sites, is working to get additional staff for the Valparaiso and Portage sites, he said.
Results at the county-operated sites are usually available 48 hours later.
“I know that varies depending on where people are getting tested,” Jessen said. “Once they are tested, they should get their test results back as soon as possible.”
The city has taken a number of measures in response to the pandemic this year.
The Popcorn Festival and downtown Holly Days events were canceled.
“We have taken tough action, made tough decisions on what to cancel,” Jessen said.
The annual Central Park Plaza tree lighting will be a prerecorded message this year.
As the city gears up for the Christmas season, “we are all ears in terms of additional ideas and suggestions that anyone might have,” Jessen said.
“The conversation has been fluid here at City Hall in discussion what needs to be done and what can be done,” he said.
The city has been reaching out to the business and educational communities. Last week, the city met via Zoom with a total of 80 people representing restaurants, retail and other small businesses via a series of Zoom meetings to seek feedback and suggestions.
“Our goal through this process without a doubt is to make sure our business community stays strong, and we will help them in any way we can,” Jessen said.
Among the city’s responses to the pandemic has been a temporary re-designation of a number of parking places downtown for 15-minute parking to facilitate curbside and carryout service for restaurants and businesses.
The city and school districts are separate government entities, but they are in frequent communication, Murphy said.
“The data we’re seeing from the schools and the health department shows the school is the safest place for kids to be,” he said.
City Hall is also safer now.
“City Hall is operating in a much different way as well in terms of the number of people allowed in meetings and so forth,” Jessen said. The city is undergoing a learning process to livestream meetings so there aren’t as many people in the council chambers and walking through City Hall
Disinfectant in a fogging device is being used to kill viruses when cleaning, and masks required in all public areas.
“That has changed City Hall pretty significantly.”
Murphy invited residents to offer additional suggestions and feedback. “I invite each of you to reach out to us at info@valpo.us,” he said. “I look forward to celebrating better days very soon.”