Valpo mayor urges residents to keep guard up as COVID cases continue to rise

“Our goal through this process without a doubt is to make sure our business community stays strong, and we will help them in any way we can,” Jessen said.

Among the city’s responses to the pandemic has been a temporary re-designation of a number of parking places downtown for 15-minute parking to facilitate curbside and carryout service for restaurants and businesses.

The city and school districts are separate government entities, but they are in frequent communication, Murphy said.

“The data we’re seeing from the schools and the health department shows the school is the safest place for kids to be,” he said.

City Hall is also safer now.

“City Hall is operating in a much different way as well in terms of the number of people allowed in meetings and so forth,” Jessen said. The city is undergoing a learning process to livestream meetings so there aren’t as many people in the council chambers and walking through City Hall

Disinfectant in a fogging device is being used to kill viruses when cleaning, and masks required in all public areas.

“That has changed City Hall pretty significantly.”