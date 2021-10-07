Valpo ordinance reduces number of complaints

VALPARAISO — The new ordinance cracking down on chronic and disorderly properties has already been working, City Attorney Patrick Lyp and Police Chief Jeff Balon said.
“We’ve had a very positive impact,” Balon told the City Council on Monday. “I feel like it’s a success story.”
There’s been a reduction in the number of noise and other complaints at some of the sites that had seen the most police calls, he said.
“In my opinion, there’s been nothing but good things that have come out of it,” Balon said.
Communication has improved, said Adam Mindel, attorney for Housing Opportunities, which operates the former apartment complex on Calumet Avenue that accounted for the most police calls prior to the ordinance.
“Housing Opportunities’ goal is to work collaboratively within the community,” he said. “Essentially my role tonight is just to reach out an olive branch.”
“We appreciate it and look forward to getting past this,” Mayor Matt Murphy said.
Council President George Douglas and Councilman Robert Cotton both voted against the ordinance but are happy with the results.
“I really appreciate everyone’s efforts,” Douglas said.
A preponderance of the calls was appropriate for a social worker’s intervention, not police enforcement, Cotton said.
Following up on another recently passed ordinance, Councilwoman Diana Reed said additional signage might be needed in the Uptown parking areas. “I know it’s going to be a learning curve for individuals,” she said, including which direction to face while parking in the designated spaces.
Cotton questioned where the city stands on American Rescue Plan spending. “Some people have indicated they’ve got some ideas they’d like to offer,” he said.
Murphy said the first step is for the administration to offer a plan to the City Council. “We’re still looking at all the rules and guidance,” he said.
The public can contact council members and the administration for input, he said, after Cotton pressed him again on how the public can be heard.
“I’ll be putting a plan together to present to you,” the mayor told the council.
In other business, the council approved a 2022 budget that includes funding for three new police officers and a 2022 salary ordinance that includes 4% raises after salaries were frozen for 2021. The city is also holding the line on employee insurance premiums without decreasing benefits, City Administrator Mike Jessen said.
Valparaiso Popcorn Festival is back for 2021
After a year's absence, the Valparaiso Popcorn Festival is back with all its parade, Panic and entertainment fun.
After a year's hiatus, Valparaiso Events has reinstated a much-loved tradition, the Valparaiso Popcorn Festival.
Schedule of events for the 2021 Valparaiso Popcorn Festival.
Time to get hearts pumping and anticipation elevated with exhilarating runs that kick off the 43rd annual Valparaiso Popcorn Festival.
It's the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on our country, and Valparaiso is holding its commemoration at the Popcorn Festival.
It's time to celebrate one of America's most "pop"-ular snacks at one of Northwest Indiana's favorite festivities.
Festivals are always fun, especially where there's music, a parade, competitions and more.
Every great event needs great music, and no matter your musical taste, you're sure to enjoy the entertainment waiting for you at the Valparaiso Popcorn Festival on Sept. 11.
The Popcorn Festival is not the only happening in town that comes about with the magic of Valparaiso Events employees, volunteers and community partners.