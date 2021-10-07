Valpo ordinance reduces number of complaints

A preponderance of the calls was appropriate for a social worker’s intervention, not police enforcement, Cotton said.

Following up on another recently passed ordinance, Councilwoman Diana Reed said additional signage might be needed in the Uptown parking areas. “I know it’s going to be a learning curve for individuals,” she said, including which direction to face while parking in the designated spaces.

Cotton questioned where the city stands on American Rescue Plan spending. “Some people have indicated they’ve got some ideas they’d like to offer,” he said.

Murphy said the first step is for the administration to offer a plan to the City Council. “We’re still looking at all the rules and guidance,” he said.

The public can contact council members and the administration for input, he said, after Cotton pressed him again on how the public can be heard.

“I’ll be putting a plan together to present to you,” the mayor told the council.