Valpo pays for extra downtown parking

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Administration Building’s parking garage is poised to see a lot more traffic.

The city Board of Public Works and Safety and the Board of Commissioners have signed a memorandum of understanding for off-hours use of the parking garage, at the corner of Napoleon and Monroe streets.

The city will pay the county $15,000 annually to let the public use the parking garage, without the customary 50-cent charge, when county employees aren’t using it.

“This is sort of helping the downtown thrive. That’s what this is all about,” Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said.

“This seems like a generous understanding between the two of us,” Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said.

City Attorney Patrick Lyp said downtown parking has been a challenge. This trial begins on Friday. If it isn’t working, the city or county could pull the plug sooner than the 90 days’ notice provided in the contract. “If for some reason this is not working, our goal is not to antagonize them,” he said.

The parking garage will be available for public use 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. on weekends and on holidays when the building is closed.