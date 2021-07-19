Valpo plan calls for mix of on-site, street parking near Uptown apartments

The on-street parking permits in the area date back to 2009. “I think with few exceptions the permit parking has worked well,” he said.

At last week’s Plan Commission meeting, attorney Todd Leeth, representing the developers, received the commission’s approved for a planned unit development that locks in zoning rules for the property.

A zoning change after the four buildings were erected zoned part of the property for urban residential and part for commercial general use.

“This property has all sorts of development standards,” Leeth said. The PUD zoning, which would have to be approved by the council, would lock in place the existing uses on-site.

Councilman Robert Cotton expressed concerns about the parking requirement. “For as much as we do to solve a problem, we could actually be compounding it,” he said.

Carol Stoner, who owns a home on nearby McIntire Court, said the parking issue could spill into her neighborhood. The city has posted signs on that street that say, “Resident parking only,” but apartment dwellers might be confused about the idea that the signs refer to residents in those houses rather than in the neighboring apartment buildings.