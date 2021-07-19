Valpo plan calls for mix of on-site, street parking near Uptown apartments

VALPARAISO — A mix of on-street parking and parking lot spaces are being planned to ensure there’s sufficient parking for residents in the Uptown apartment buildings.
The city has been sued by Valparaiso University, which contends there is insufficient parking for the city’s plan to convert two of the buildings on East Lincolnway into workforce housing. The other two buildings would remain designated for student housing.
Last week, the City Council considered an ordinance to regulate parking for those residents that would provide 319 parking spaces.
“That 319 provides a cushion,” Planning Director Beth Shrader said.
The plan calls for 167 on-site spaces, 13 spaces shared with Horizon Bank and 139 spaces along LaPorte Avenue, including five on Roosevelt Avenue.
The developers, Eastgate Investments I and II, would acquire city permits for the on-street parking, which would be designated for residents of those apartments only.
Spaces along Lincolnway would continue to be available for use by customers of the businesses on the first floor of those mixed-use buildings.
The plan calls for the two buildings on Lincolnway to undergo construction to make them suitable for affordable housing for the city’s workers, rather than for students. Building 1 would have 23 two-bedroom and one single-bedroom apartments. Building 2 would have eight two-bedroom and 88 one-bedroom apartments, City Attorney Patrick Lyp said.
The on-street parking permits in the area date back to 2009. “I think with few exceptions the permit parking has worked well,” he said.
At last week’s Plan Commission meeting, attorney Todd Leeth, representing the developers, received the commission’s approved for a planned unit development that locks in zoning rules for the property.
A zoning change after the four buildings were erected zoned part of the property for urban residential and part for commercial general use.
“This property has all sorts of development standards,” Leeth said. The PUD zoning, which would have to be approved by the council, would lock in place the existing uses on-site.
Councilman Robert Cotton expressed concerns about the parking requirement. “For as much as we do to solve a problem, we could actually be compounding it,” he said.
Carol Stoner, who owns a home on nearby McIntire Court, said the parking issue could spill into her neighborhood. The city has posted signs on that street that say, “Resident parking only,” but apartment dwellers might be confused about the idea that the signs refer to residents in those houses rather than in the neighboring apartment buildings.
She also said snowfall reduces the number of parking spaces on the street when snowplows swerve around cars.
The parking plan also doesn’t allow for visitors, she said.
The Uptown development shouldn’t be responsible for solving all the problems with parking along the perimeter of VU’s campus, Shrader said.
“It took us months working with the city staff to come up with plans that are acceptable to the city administration,” Leeth said.
Workers who live in the buildings are expected to have fewer cars per unit than the students, he said.
Gallery: COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost