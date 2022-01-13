 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valpo police swear in three new officers
0 Comments
urgent

Valpo police swear in three new officers

  • 0
Valpo cops swear in three new officers

The Valparaiso Police Department has sworn in three new officers. Pictured are Captain Andrew McIntyre, Patrolman Jacob Schleyer, Captain E. Joe Hall, Captain Brian McDonald, Patrolman Craig Lundy, Assistant Chief Mike DeHaven, Patrolman Sean Liesenfelt, Chief Jeff Balon.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Police have added three additional officers with the swearing in of Sean Liesenfelt, Craig Lundy, and Jacob Schleyer.

Mayor Matt Murphy performed the ceremony Friday in the council chambers at City Hall. Chief Jeff Balon, with numerous officers and civilian staff, joined the families and friends of the new officers, who were in attendance to witness the event.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

Balon welcomed the hires to the Valparaiso Police Department family and congratulated them on their appointments.

Liesenfelt is a 2011 graduate of Munster High School and earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana University Northwest, while majoring in criminal justice.

He has further earned his master’s degree in public management from IUN in 2018. He comes to the Valparaiso with seven years of law enforcement experience, having graduated from the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in 2015 and serving with the IUN Police Department from 2015-2022.

Lundy is a 2016 graduate of Washington Township High School, having earned training and certification as an aviator. He earned his private pilot’s license in 2017, a commercial pilot’s license in 2020, and is a certified drone operator.

He has been working as a jailer with the Porter County Sheriff’s Department since 2021.

Schleyer is a 2011 graduate of Evergreen Park High School in Illinois and earned his Associate of Science degree from Prairie State College in 2019, while majoring in criminal justice.

He further served in the U. S. Army from 2011-2014, having attained the rank of Pfc.

He comes to Valparaiso with two years of law enforcement experience, having graduated from NILEA in 2021 and serving with the Michigan City Police Department since 2020.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia-led troops pull out of Kazakhstan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts