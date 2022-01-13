Valpo police swear in three new officers

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Police have added three additional officers with the swearing in of Sean Liesenfelt, Craig Lundy, and Jacob Schleyer.

Mayor Matt Murphy performed the ceremony Friday in the council chambers at City Hall. Chief Jeff Balon, with numerous officers and civilian staff, joined the families and friends of the new officers, who were in attendance to witness the event.

Balon welcomed the hires to the Valparaiso Police Department family and congratulated them on their appointments.

Liesenfelt is a 2011 graduate of Munster High School and earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana University Northwest, while majoring in criminal justice.

He has further earned his master’s degree in public management from IUN in 2018. He comes to the Valparaiso with seven years of law enforcement experience, having graduated from the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in 2015 and serving with the IUN Police Department from 2015-2022.

Lundy is a 2016 graduate of Washington Township High School, having earned training and certification as an aviator. He earned his private pilot’s license in 2017, a commercial pilot’s license in 2020, and is a certified drone operator.