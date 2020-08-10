Valpo raises park fee for new housing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO – Residential growth comes at a cost, and the city is expecting developers to chip in.

The City Council adopted an impact fee for the next five years that boosts the amount developers pay for new park facilities.

The fees will be $1,448 for single-family homes, a $160 increase; $1,231 per unit for duplexes; $912 per unit for apartments and $724 for assisted living facilities.

Councilman Robert Cotton, D-At-Large, said the greatest impact from new residents, in terms of parks and recreation, is on existing parks.

Park Superintendent John Seibert said state statute doesn’t allow the fee to apply to improvements at existing parks.

“This impact fee can only be used for new facilities, by state statute. That’s it,” Seibert said.

However, the park department is going through a long-range planning process to address issues at existing parks, Seibert said. Other funds are available for those improvements.

The city first adopted a parks impact fee in 2005.

In the next 10 years, Valparaiso’s population is expected to add 5,000 residents, increasing the population to 40,000.