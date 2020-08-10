Valpo raises park fee for new housing

VALPARAISO – Residential growth comes at a cost, and the city is expecting developers to chip in.
The City Council adopted an impact fee for the next five years that boosts the amount developers pay for new park facilities.
The fees will be $1,448 for single-family homes, a $160 increase; $1,231 per unit for duplexes; $912 per unit for apartments and $724 for assisted living facilities.
Councilman Robert Cotton, D-At-Large, said the greatest impact from new residents, in terms of parks and recreation, is on existing parks.
Park Superintendent John Seibert said state statute doesn’t allow the fee to apply to improvements at existing parks.
“This impact fee can only be used for new facilities, by state statute. That’s it,” Seibert said.
However, the park department is going through a long-range planning process to address issues at existing parks, Seibert said. Other funds are available for those improvements.
The city first adopted a parks impact fee in 2005.
In the next 10 years, Valparaiso’s population is expected to add 5,000 residents, increasing the population to 40,000.
Revenue from the impact fee has been used for projects like the new dog park and horticulture complex on Campbell Street and for the Butterfly Playground at Foundation Meadows. It has also been used to leverage grant money for pathways.
A public hearing on Monday drew no comments. Because of the pandemic, the meeting was held at City Hall without the public physically present. The meeting was livestreamed on Facebook and the city’s website. Public comments were encouraged in advance by email, but none were received, city attorney Patrick Lyp said.
Cotton asked about the provision for a full or partial credit for the fee.
Developers sometimes propose the creation of a new park, Lyp said. When that happens, park officials will evaluate the proposal and recommend whether the developer should get any break on the fee, to be paid with the building permit.
The city has never granted a full credit in the past, Seibert said.
