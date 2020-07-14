Valpo resale shop rebounds from theft problem

VALPARAISO — With more donations and fewer thefts in the past month, things are looking up for the First Presbyterian Resale Shop in downtown Valparaiso.
In a Times’ story in early June, store manager Pam Skaltsas said the collection bins in the alley behind the store, at 7 E. Lincolnway, were being regularly hit by thieves helping themselves to clothing and other items. In rummaging through the bins, the thieves often left stuff strewn all over the alley.
Since the story appeared, Skaltsas said thefts have decreased while donations have doubled, and the items being brought to the shop are better quality. The shop also got new cameras that have an app that contacts her or others from the shop when someone is illegally taking items from the bins. The store employees then can contact police.
The cameras recently were installed. “We haven’t caught anybody yet, and I hope we don’t,” she said.
Before the new cameras went in, Skaltsas said the old video cameras filmed someone they were able to identify. Skaltsas looked up the person on the internet and privately messaged the person on Facebook. The person denied stealing from the bins despite being told by Skaltsas she was identified by several friends and family.
“We tell people, if they are having trouble, come in and talk to us,” Skaltsas said. “We’ll set them up. If they are really in dire need, we will try to get them some help. Find them shelter, whatever they need. We can make arrangements to get them on their feet a little or get them on the right direction.”
The store is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, which makes it hard for some people to give their donations to the volunteers at the shop, so the donation bins are vital.
The shop continues to deal with the shortage of volunteers caused by COVID-19. As many as 40 volunteers used to work at the shop, but Skaltsas said she’s down to about 11.
“They’ll be back when it’s safe again,” she said.
Now she’s wondering what will happen if the virus forces them to shut down as it did from March into May. During that shutdown, the store was cleared out and cleaned of possible contamination so it could bring out the summer merchandise.
“We are trying to hang in there. Some people come to the door and mention they saw the (Times) article. Garage sales are not doing as much as usual, so they are bringing the stuff here, and the quality is better. We even get a lot of new items. People have been great to us, and we’re very, very grateful. It helps a lot.”
Any profit earned by the shop is given to a variety of local charities.
