Valpo resale shop rebounds from theft problem

“We tell people, if they are having trouble, come in and talk to us,” Skaltsas said. “We’ll set them up. If they are really in dire need, we will try to get them some help. Find them shelter, whatever they need. We can make arrangements to get them on their feet a little or get them on the right direction.”

The store is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, which makes it hard for some people to give their donations to the volunteers at the shop, so the donation bins are vital.

The shop continues to deal with the shortage of volunteers caused by COVID-19. As many as 40 volunteers used to work at the shop, but Skaltsas said she’s down to about 11.

“They’ll be back when it’s safe again,” she said.

Now she’s wondering what will happen if the virus forces them to shut down as it did from March into May. During that shutdown, the store was cleared out and cleaned of possible contamination so it could bring out the summer merchandise.