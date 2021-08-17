Valpo school bus involved in minor crash, police say

CHESTERTON — No one was injured during a minor crash involving a Valparaiso Community Schools bus Tuesday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the Town of Chesterton, the Chesterton Police Department said the minor crash involved the school bus and a passenger vehicle around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of South 11th Street and 1100N.
The post said police described it as a sideswipe with minimal damage. One student was aboard the bus, but was not injured. The drivers of the bus and other vehicle were also uninjured.
The investigating officer was completing a crash report this morning the post said, but it has not yet been released.