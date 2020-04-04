You are the owner of this article.
Valpo, sister city help each other in pandemic crisis
Some 10,000 protective face masks arrived in Valparaiso this week, courtesy of its sister city in China.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — Sisters can help each other in times of crisis, and it appears so too can sister cities.

A decade ago, Valparaiso formed a sister city relationship with the Nanhu District of China through the assistance of Valparaiso University. Mayor Matt Murphy, then the city's economic development director, and several other city and university representatives visited China and set up the agreement to promote educational and trade benefits for both. Nanhu officials returned the visit a few weeks later.

As the coronavirus pandemic has spread around the world, that sister city arrangement has had unexpected results.

Murphy said officials from the Nanhu District contacted the university in early February seeking help in getting medical supplies to combat the virus. At that time the virus was little known in the U.S., but it was already widespread in China. They asked for masks, and the city supported the effort by VU Vice President for Community and Government Relations Richard AmRhein to collect the masks and send them to China.

With supplies of masks and other equipment running short in America now, the Nanhu District again contacted the university and offered to help by sending 10,000 masks and other items to the city. Murphy directed the university to have the materials sent directly to Porter Regional Hospital. The items arrived this week.

"The hospital and the whole community are grateful for these much-needed supplies as we face the COVID-19 pandemic together," Murphy said. "We appreciate the timely support."

"These supplies will be put to great use," Sean Dardeau, the chief executive officer for the Porter Health Care System, said. "PPE is huge for us right now."

The number of confirmed cases in Porter County stood at 47 Friday, but county Health Administrator Letty Zepeda said the number of new cases has been dropping in the last few days.

"We hope it's because people are listening to the warnings about social distancing and washing their hands," Zepeda said. "We are working with local police to have them check on reports of people clustering to warn them."

Murphy said the city also notified the hospital that, if it needs additional temporary space to set up beds to treat an overflow of patients, the has a vacant building the hospital can use.

The building was built with city Redevelopment Commission funding as a speculative venture for prospective new companies interested in moving to Valparaiso. The building for sale but has no offers at this point. The hospital could not be reached for comment on the proposal.

