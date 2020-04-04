Valpo, sister city help each other in pandemic crisis

"The hospital and the whole community are grateful for these much-needed supplies as we face the COVID-19 pandemic together," Murphy said. "We appreciate the timely support."

"These supplies will be put to great use," Sean Dardeau, the chief executive officer for the Porter Health Care System, said. "PPE is huge for us right now."

The number of confirmed cases in Porter County stood at 47 Friday, but county Health Administrator Letty Zepeda said the number of new cases has been dropping in the last few days.

"We hope it's because people are listening to the warnings about social distancing and washing their hands," Zepeda said. "We are working with local police to have them check on reports of people clustering to warn them."

Murphy said the city also notified the hospital that, if it needs additional temporary space to set up beds to treat an overflow of patients, the has a vacant building the hospital can use.

The building was built with city Redevelopment Commission funding as a speculative venture for prospective new companies interested in moving to Valparaiso. The building for sale but has no offers at this point. The hospital could not be reached for comment on the proposal.