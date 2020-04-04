Valpo, sister city help each other in pandemic crisis

VALPARAISO — Sisters can help each other in times of crisis, and it appears so too can sister cities.
A decade ago, Valparaiso formed a sister city relationship with the Nanhu District of China through the assistance of Valparaiso University. Mayor Matt Murphy, then the city's economic development director, and several other city and university representatives visited China and set up the agreement to promote educational and trade benefits for both. Nanhu officials returned the visit a few weeks later.
As the coronavirus pandemic has spread around the world, that sister city arrangement has had unexpected results.
Murphy said officials from the Nanhu District contacted the university in early February seeking help in getting medical supplies to combat the virus. At that time the virus was little known in the U.S., but it was already widespread in China. They asked for masks, and the city supported the effort by VU Vice President for Community and Government Relations Richard AmRhein to collect the masks and send them to China.
With supplies of masks and other equipment running short in America now, the Nanhu District again contacted the university and offered to help by sending 10,000 masks and other items to the city. Murphy directed the university to have the materials sent directly to Porter Regional Hospital. The items arrived this week.
"The hospital and the whole community are grateful for these much-needed supplies as we face the COVID-19 pandemic together," Murphy said. "We appreciate the timely support."
"These supplies will be put to great use," Sean Dardeau, the chief executive officer for the Porter Health Care System, said. "PPE is huge for us right now."
The number of confirmed cases in Porter County stood at 47 Friday, but county Health Administrator Letty Zepeda said the number of new cases has been dropping in the last few days.
"We hope it's because people are listening to the warnings about social distancing and washing their hands," Zepeda said. "We are working with local police to have them check on reports of people clustering to warn them."
Murphy said the city also notified the hospital that, if it needs additional temporary space to set up beds to treat an overflow of patients, the has a vacant building the hospital can use.
The building was built with city Redevelopment Commission funding as a speculative venture for prospective new companies interested in moving to Valparaiso. The building for sale but has no offers at this point. The hospital could not be reached for comment on the proposal.
Gallery: COVID-19 infects NWI, Region reacts
Sanitization
Strack & Van Til is giving North Township 100 bags of food
Innsbrook
Lake Station
IUN
Broadway in Gary
Indiana University Northwest
Main Street in Hobart
Gary's Broadway
St. Mary Food Pantry does emergency distribution
St. Mary Food Pantry does emergency distribution
Indiana stay-at-home
Highland's Highway Avenue
Shops on Main
Special delivery
Best Buy
Ghost town
No thru traffic
Closed for business
Valplayso in Valparaiso
Crown Point Square
U.S. 30 in Schererville
Lake County Government Center in Crown Point
Largely deserted by the Old Courthouse, Crown Point
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Journeyman Distillery gave out hundreds of bottles of hand sanitizer
Anytime Fitness
Prince delivers enforcement order
Strack & Van Til launches emergency fundraiser fpr those suffering hardship during coronavirus crisis
Drive-up church service
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Albert's Diamond Jewelers, Fiddlehead, Home Goods, Planet Fitness among many temporary coronavirus closings
18th Street Distillery helping make hand sanitizer
Volunteers from various organizations picking up food and delivering it to senior citizens.
Mr. Greek Gyros provides meals for Methodist Southlake ER workers
Merrillville restaurant donates food to health care
Unions donating respirator masks to health care workers to aid in coronavirus response
Pastor Stephen Bongard will be livestreaming a funeral service
Church rings bells for coronavirus responder
Gelsosomo's Pizzeria Crown Point giving away free sack lunches to stuck-at-home school kids
Hammond casino donates 30,000 lbs. of food after being closed for coronavirus
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Front line of COVID-19 in Crown Point
Coronavirus threat no match for charity
Pleasant View gives away chocolate milk
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Janitorial service launches COVID-19 task force to disinfect contaminated facilities
Red Cross
Lake government buildings closing, county employees working half days due to pandemic
Jeff and Darlene Spencer
Hobart Fire Dept coronavirus
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Area restaurants deal with closures
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Sip Coffee House
St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso
Shopping at Stracks
Area restaurants deal with closures
Corned beef and cabbage dinner drive-thru
St. Patrick's Day tradition carries on
Corned beef and cabbage dinner drive-thru
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
East Chicago COVID-19 press conference
Myles Books
Sip Coffee House
Jennifer Wilson
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event 2020
Gymnastics state finals
Fight against virus
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
Whiting library drops fine policy for late returns
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
St Paul Catholic Church mass
St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso
Virus sign
Medical tent sits outside Community Hospital
Stores imposing purchase limits per customer on hot coronavirus items
Gallery
