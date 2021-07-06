Valpo spending millions on roadwork

“There’s many different techniques to road maintenance,” Jabo said.

For some of the roads, including Eisenhower Avenue already under construction, more than paving is needed. Eisenhower is getting a total reconstruction, with sidewalks and storm sewers added.

“A lot of roads, it’s more than just a simple resurface,” Jabo said.

Low bids add work

Morgan, Calumet and Roosevelt are high-traffic roads where construction is planned this year. There are many other streets to rejuvenate, too, including in the neighborhoods. Which of those are accomplished depends on the cost of materials and labor. Jabo’s list is longer than the city might be able to address this year, but he wanted to be prepared in case bids are lower.

The city is planning to address a number of areas — including three along Center Street — where there are missing links among the sidewalks. In some areas, sidewalks that are in bad shape will be replaced.