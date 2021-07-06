Valpo spending millions on roadwork

VALPARAISO —The city plans to spend millions of dollars on paving roads and alleys and building sidewalks this year to make navigating the city easier, City Engineer Michael Jabo said.
About $8.2 million is planned this year, with money from the wheel tax and other local taxes plus an Indiana Department of Transportation Community Crossing Grant, the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission, city sidewalk program and the Federal Highway Administration.
How much gets done depends on how the bids come in, Jabo said. “It’s still a work in progress.”
“2020 was sort of a bonus year. We did almost 12 miles of road,” he said. That compares to nearly 10 miles in 2019 and 4.6 miles in 2018.
It isn’t all about paving streets.
The city plans to spend $100,000 to repave alleys. Roads are rated to objectively determine which need the most attention. Jabo would like to get to that point for alleys, too, but for now it’s a matter of eyeballing the worst alleys to see where work is needed.
“Some of them are in pretty bad shape,” he noted.
Another $80,000 will be spent on crack sealing. Normally, a road’s expected lifetime is 15 to 20 years, but extending its life to 30 years or more requires crack sealing and other maintenance.
“There’s many different techniques to road maintenance,” Jabo said.
For some of the roads, including Eisenhower Avenue already under construction, more than paving is needed. Eisenhower is getting a total reconstruction, with sidewalks and storm sewers added.
“A lot of roads, it’s more than just a simple resurface,” Jabo said.
Low bids add work
Morgan, Calumet and Roosevelt are high-traffic roads where construction is planned this year. There are many other streets to rejuvenate, too, including in the neighborhoods. Which of those are accomplished depends on the cost of materials and labor. Jabo’s list is longer than the city might be able to address this year, but he wanted to be prepared in case bids are lower.
The city is planning to address a number of areas — including three along Center Street — where there are missing links among the sidewalks. In some areas, sidewalks that are in bad shape will be replaced.
Some of the city’s sidewalks have trip hazards that can be addressed by grinding the surface if it’s an inch or less. The public works crews have trained on that technique. Mudjacking involves raising a sunken section of sidewalk. City crews will do that as well.
Drivers know where the worst roads are.
“There’s so many roads that are in this shape there’s some subjectivity to it,” Jabo said. “Some of them probably should have been 10 years ago, based on what we saw.”
Still, the city is making slow but steady progress in improving the average condition of roads. Continuing to do so will require seeking additional funding sources to get ahead of maintenance needs, he pointed out. Addressing all the roads that need help would cost $40 million or more, he said.
“We can’t take our foot off the gas,” Mayor Matt Murphy said.
Under former Mayor Jon Costas, Murphy’s predecessor, the city had just $300,000 per year to take care of 150 miles of roadway, Murphy said.
Going forward, Jabo said he plans to make sure the pavement condition inventory is kept up to date and that continued improvement in the average rating is made.