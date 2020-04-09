You are the owner of this article.
Valpo Sunrise Kiwanis donates to Hilltop, Riley
Valpo Sunrise Kiwanis donates to Hilltop, Riley

Valpo Sunrise Kiwanis donates to Hilltop, Riley

George Vrabel, president of Sunrise Kiwanis, presents the check to Jennifer Wright, CEO of Hilltop.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Sunrise Kiwanis recently donated $1,500 to Hilltop Neighborhood House in Valparaiso, and $1,500 to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis.

These donations were made possible through the proceeds made at the annual Choc-o-Lots fundraiser sponsored by Sunrise Kiwanis.

