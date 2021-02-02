Valpo Wildlife Sanctuary targeted for public park

VALPARAISO — The conversion of Zona Wildlife Sanctuary into a public park is moving forward.

The Porter County Plan Commission has recommended the park be rezoned from residential to park land. The Board of Commissioners is expected to consider the rezoning request at its Feb. 23 meeting.

Some other county parks are expected to be rezoned as well.

Park Board attorney David Hollenbeck noticed the zoning discrepancy while doing the due diligence work during the transfer of the Zona property last year from the commissioners’ control to the Park Board.

The Zona property is currently closed to the public, but Parks Superintendent Walter Lenckos hopes to open it soon, after a bridge inside the property is repaired.

That will happen when weather permits, he said.

Lenckos also plans to replace or repair benches, trail markers and interpretive signs as needed, but that doesn’t have to happen before the park opens to the public.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the Park Board’s direction, a crew removed deadfall and “widowmakers” along the trails.