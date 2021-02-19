Valpo WWII vet recalls serving with ammunition company overseas

Pakan and his company also was in the Battle of the Bulge, but Gary Brown, Pakan's son-in-law, said he doesn't like to talk much about the war.

"The Germans had gotten through and tried to blow up parts of their ammunition dump, and they were stationed guarding it, but they somehow got through," Brown said, noting Pakan was injured. "Before they had the rear guard come to stop the Germans, they're running for their lives. So a lot of them got shrapnel in their legs and feet, and he didn't want to talk about it because he saw a lot worse."

Susan Brown, Pakan's daughter, said her father often had to drive to the front lines to drop off ammunition.

Before wrapping up his interview with The Times, Pakan noted: "That's about all I remember. I don't care to remember too much of that anyway."

Returning to the Region

Toward the end of the war, in August 1945, Pakan and a few soldiers were sent to a class in France to learn about Japanese soldiers, and "the uniforms they wore, what they ate and practically their whole life."

"We were taking our final examination, and finally over the speaker came, 'Attention, attention. Japan surrendered,'" Pakan said. "Oh was that great news. We just tossed our test papers up in the air and went out."