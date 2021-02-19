Valpo WWII vet recalls serving with ammunition company overseas

VALPARAISO — For most of his life, Edward "Ed" Pakan, a U.S. Army sergeant who served in World War II, has played music.
While overseas for war, Pakan continued playing music and did so decades after the war in local bands until he was 93.
Pakan, 97, is one of the few World War II veterans in Indiana. This year, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimated there are 5,354 WWII veterans in the Hoosier State. In 2015, there were 16,833.
After graduating from Whiting High School in 1942, Pakan was working at Union Carbide when he received his orders to serve, or as he calls it "greetings from our president at that time."
Pakan, then 19, began training at Camp Atterbury, then headed to Raritan Arsenal in New Jersey, which "at that time, was making all your explosions and all that kind of stuff, artillery, ammunition," Pakan said.
He spent roughly six months there before heading overseas to England, Pakan recalled recently.
"That's where we learned about all the chemicals that the United States had at that time, which wasn't in large quantities to speak of, but they had a good variety," he said.
Time overseas
From there, Pakan found himself in Marlborough, England, after a trip on the Queen Mary with more than 20,000 men and women on board. The trip took six days as the ship had to "zig zag" across the ocean to avoid German submarines, he said.
Pakan would stay in England for the next nine months, with a sack filled with hay as his bed.
When ammunition arrived, Pakan and the rest of the company had to sort through and code it, and sometimes repair it.
"You better believe it, we had to sort it and at the same time we learned about it, too," Pakan said, later adding:
"We had to sort all that ammunition and stack it properly under trees, camouflaged, so the enemy wouldn't spot it."
Two months before D-Day, Pakan recalled he had to help his technical sergeant remove old fuses and install new ones into more than 500 grenades.
"We received orders to stencil Omaha, Utah, on certain ammo. No one knew what that meant until we got into France," Pakan wrote in his notes for a 2015 speech he gave during a Highland Memorial Day ceremony.
The company supplied ammunition to troops on D-Day, and was there on the first day.
"We were right behind, supplying all the ground troops with ammo," Pakan said.
Pakan and his company also was in the Battle of the Bulge, but Gary Brown, Pakan's son-in-law, said he doesn't like to talk much about the war.
"The Germans had gotten through and tried to blow up parts of their ammunition dump, and they were stationed guarding it, but they somehow got through," Brown said, noting Pakan was injured. "Before they had the rear guard come to stop the Germans, they're running for their lives. So a lot of them got shrapnel in their legs and feet, and he didn't want to talk about it because he saw a lot worse."
Susan Brown, Pakan's daughter, said her father often had to drive to the front lines to drop off ammunition.
Before wrapping up his interview with The Times, Pakan noted: "That's about all I remember. I don't care to remember too much of that anyway."
Returning to the Region
Toward the end of the war, in August 1945, Pakan and a few soldiers were sent to a class in France to learn about Japanese soldiers, and "the uniforms they wore, what they ate and practically their whole life."
"We were taking our final examination, and finally over the speaker came, 'Attention, attention. Japan surrendered,'" Pakan said. "Oh was that great news. We just tossed our test papers up in the air and went out."
Pakan received an European–African–Middle Eastern Theater ribbon, three bronze stars, a good conduct ribbon and a victory medal for his service.
After the war, Pakan returned to the Region, where he would later meet his wife, Dorothy Pakan (nee Mertel), at a church gathering.
Dorothy, who was from Texas, worked in an aviation plant in Dallas, Texas, after graduating from high school in 1940. She was a machinist who made bushings to fit into airplane wheels, Ed Pakan said.
"My mom and her sister did a very brave thing. They left the farm in Shamrock, Texas, and went to the big city, to Dallas, to work in a machine shop. They worked 10-hour shifts, six days a week," daughter Susan Brown said.
"My mom claims that that was a very easy part of her life. She said Sunday afternoon ... we went to church, we'd come home and we'd wash our laundry, and then we'd go to the movie theater."
The couple married in November 1948 in Texas, and eventually settled in Highland.
Ed worked nearly 30 years at Union Carbide in Whiting. He later went on to work with Pullman Standard and retired from Konrady Plastics.
Up until four years ago, Ed still played in big bands, including the Ed Pakan Trio, the Blue Tones and the Diamond Tones.