Valpo's new Youth Council sworn in

VALPARAISO —Members of the new Youth Council have been sworn into office.

Mayor Matt Murphy introduced the Youth Council earlier this year to help the 18 Valparaiso High School juniors explore careers in municipal government and to develop leadership skills. They were sworn in at Monday's City Council meeting.

The group will meet monthly, Murphy said. Along the way, they will interact with elected and appointed officials, participate in volunteer opportunities, listen and share ideas with one another, practice problem-solving skills and learn more about local government and civic participation.

Murphy said he looks forward to learning from the students as well as sharing his expertise with them.

“As mayor, I’m very grateful for all the early opportunities I had to learn leadership skills,” he said. “I would not be here today without the chances I had to see leaders in action and to get involved myself.”

Community Engagement Director Maggie Clifton is helping lead the newly formed group.

The inaugural class is 18 members – Brecken Adams, Bryce Bernard, Lillyan Blevins, Ava Brannon, Kristin Bukata, Cameron Hosek, Olivia Hosking, Madeline Isley, Maggie Lopez, Connor McCall, Briona Mitchell, Elisabeth Murley, Kalysa Reberg, Leah Ribordy, Abby Sabella, Katherine Stalmah, Jonathan Williams and William Young.

