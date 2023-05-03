VALPARAISO — Andy Vasquez is the new Porter County Council representative for District 4, replacing Mike Jessen. Jessen resigned to become president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana.

Park Board President Craig Kenworthy and Plan Commission member Bob Giuliana also sought the position, county Republican Chairman Michael Simpson said. Kenworthy had the fewest votes and was knocked out of the running in the precinct committeeman voting. Vasquez won on the second ballot.

“I’ve been involved in politics since 1976,” when U.S. Rep. Floyd Fithian knocked on his door in South Haven and encouraged him to run for precinct committeeman, Vasquez said. In 1980, when Ronald Reagan won the presidential election, Vasquez switched parties.

“As our county grows, we have a lot of areas of growing pains,” he said. Among them is making sure county roads are in good repair and not too congested. That’s a challenge with the addition of new subdivisions in south county, he said.

Also a priority is making sure employees are paid fairly. If high turnover can be solved by increasing pay, that deserves attention, Vasquez said. “Let’s see how we can manage our budget without raising taxes.”

“We’ve got a lot in our county that needs attention from a different perspective,” he said.

Jessen was in his ninth year on the council.

“When he called and told me the bad news, at least for Porter County, it was tough to take,” Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said. Jessen was vice president.

“You always governed from the middle, found the middle ground and went about your way,” Rivas told Jessen.

Councilwoman Sylvia Graham, D-At-Large, is a longtime member. “I’ve seen people come and go, and Mike, you are an absolute person who can be relied upon. You do the work of the people,” she said.

Councilman Mike Brickner, R-At-Large, said “local government success isn’t based on party; it’s based on relationships."

“You come to meetings extra prepared, and I really appreciate that,” Councilman Andy Bozak, R-At-Large, said.

“You can’t go anywhere without someone knowing Mike,” Councilman Greg Simms, D-3rd, said.

Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, offered her first reaction: “That’s awesome for the Boys & Girls Club, then I thought, ‘Oh God!’”

Jessen reflected on his time on the council.

He was on the Union Township School Board making decisions focused on kids, when he was recruited to run for County Council.

In 2014, Jessen ran for the first time. “I said county government was broken, in my view,” with commissioners struggling to get along and discord on the council, “I think the word I used was dysfunctional.” That has changed, he said.

“We’ve got a phenomenal amount of work done” during his terms. That includes a new animal shelter; a renovated courthouse, Expo Center and North County Government Complex; a new building for county offices and the Portage Township trustee’s office and food pantry; acquisition of 157 Franklin St. in Valparaiso for county offices; bridges, stormwater and roads infrastructure work; and creating a foundation to invest the proceeds from the sale of Porter Hospital.

“That’s the type of work that can be done if you have that cooperative spirit.”

Governing a county of 175,000 people “shouldn’t be that complicated if we eliminate the distractions,” Jessen said. “We see it at the national level and we see that at the state level ad nauseum, and we shouldn’t let that happen at the local level.”