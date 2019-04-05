Kevin Patrick Martin has a love of sweets and likes to step into the kitchen and experiment whenever he can.
"I especially like to bake," Martin said. "I started baking in my mid-20s when I started watching a lot of (the show) 'Cupcake Wars' "
Martin is currently starring as an ensemble member in the musical "Jersey Boys," running through April 7 at The Auditorium Theatre in Chicago. FYI: BroadwayInChicago.com.
"I branched out from cupcakes to pies, cakes and other desserts," he said.
Martin, who is a vegetarian, enjoys sweets in moderation. He said when he's not on the road, he'll often bake homemade goods about three times a week.
"I like to experiment with different flavors," Martin said, adding he's even made cupcakes with various herbs. His cupcake creations have included lavender, honey, rosemary and other ingredients.
Presentation, Martin said, is also important to him when it comes to making desserts and other dishes.
"I like to make things I've never had before or flavors that are interesting," he said.
Being a vegetarian and a performer, Martin said he's conscious of what he eats. Favorite ethnic cuisines are Indian, Italian and Greek.
"For me, it's important that I'm putting the right stuff in my body and staying healthy," Martin said.
Among his tips for staying healthy: "Hydration is key and getting a good amount of sleep. Buying local honey is a good idea, too."
In addition to his work on stage, Martin also appeared as a contestant on the Food Network show, "Bakers vs Fakers" a few seasons ago. He said one of the items he made on the show was a fruit tart. Though he didn't win the final challenge on the show, he said it was a great experience.
"I actually fooled the judges. They thought I was a professional baker," he said, laughing.
The following recipe is from Martin.
Honey Panna Cotta with Pistachios
2 cups heavy cream
1 cup whole milk
1 (1/4-ounce) envelope unflavored gelatin
1/4 cup honey
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla
Pinch of salt
1/2 cup toasted pistachios, chopped
Extra honey to drizzle
DIRECTIONS: This dessert can either be served in glasses (stemless wine glasses work perfectly) or 6-ounce ramekins. If using ramekins, lightly grease the inside with a paper towel dipped in a flavorless cooking oil before starting.
Pour milk into saucepan and sprinkle gelatin evenly over the surface of the milk. Let the gelatin soften for about 5 minutes. After the gelatin has bloomed, warm the mixture over low heat, stirring and allowing the gelatin to completely dissolve for about 3-5 minutes.
Add in the heavy cream, honey, vanilla and salt. Continue to stir on low heat. Once all the ingredients are combined, divide the mixture evenly between your glasses or ramekins. Chill in the refrigerator to set for at least 3-4 hours.
To serve from glasses, drizzle with honey and pistachios and dig in!
To serve from ramekins, dip each one in a bit of hot water about 3/4 of the way up and run a thin knife around the edges to release the sides. Turn out onto a serving plate and drizzle with honey and pistachios. Enjoy!